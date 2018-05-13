Phillies use Edubray Ramos, not Hector Neris, to close out win over Mets May 13

Edubray Ramos stepped up to close Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Mets for the Phillies.

Gabe Kapler went away from the sputtering Hector Neris on Sunday afternoon as the Phillies’ manager turned to Edubray Ramos to record the final three outs of a 4-2 win over the Mets at Citizens Bank Park.

Ramos quickly retired Juan Lagares and Amed Rosario before walking Brandon Nimmo. That set up a showdown with Asdrubal Cabrera, who homered off Ramos two seasons ago and angered the pitcher so much with his celebration that Ramos threw over his head when they met the next season. Ramos worked a quick 0-2 count before Cabrera battled back to a full count. Ramos persevered against his old foe and retired him on a fly out to end the game.

Neris, who suffered a blown save on Friday for the second time in five days, did not warm up until the ninth inning started. It was the first time since last August that the Phillies faced a save situation and opted for a pitcher other than Neris. Kapler said he did not have a designated closer. He was simply playing the optimal matchup. And Sunday’s optimal matchup, the manager believed, called for Ramos.

Seranthony Dominguez tackled the eighth, which perhaps provided an even more glaring challenge than the ninth as he faced the heart of the Mets’ lineup. He retired cleanup batter Adrian Gonzalez, hit Wilmer Flores with a slider, struck out Michael Conforto and whiffed Devin Mesoraco with a nasty slider.

Tommy Hunter recorded the first two outs of the seventh but allowed a run before Luis Garcia entered to finish the inning. The bullpen inherited a two-run advantage after Nick Williams came off the bench in the sixth for a pinch-hit, three-run homer to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead. Carlos Santana provided insurance with a homer in the eighth. The bullpen protected the lead and gave Aaron Nola his sixth win of the season.

The righthander allowed one run in six innings to lower his ERA to 1.99 after nine starts. His lone run scored on a solo homer after Nola hung a curveball to Yoenis Cespedes in the sixth inning. Nola struck out four, walked two, and allowed nine hits. Eight Mets reached base against Nola but only one scored. He loaded the bases with one out in the first but escaped unscathed.