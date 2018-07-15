Phillies fall to Marlins 10-5 after blowing five-run lead in fifth

Phillies reliever Edubray Ramos reacts after being taken out during the fifth inning.

MIAMI – Cesar Hernandez slid into third base Sunday afternoon after driving in three runs to put the Phillies ahead by five, and the impending all-star break felt that much closer.

His hit capped a five-run fourth inning, and the Phillies would need just 18 outs to enter the break with a rout of the Marlins.

But they recorded just five outs before the lead was blown. The Marlins scored eight times in the fifth and the Phillies ended the proverbial first half with a 10-5 loss.

Enyel De Los Santos, who started Sunday after Zach Eflin was placed on the disabled list, allowed two homers in the fifth before being lifted. Edubray Ramos relieved De Los Santos and may have induced an inning-ending double play, but Carlos Santana appeared to forget how many outs there were. He fielded a grounder, stepped on first for the inning’s second out, and moved towards the dugout before stopping himself. Santana may have been able to throw to second and start a double play instead of stepping on first.

The Phillies were clinging to a one-run lead when Ramos appeared to end the inning again, this time with a strikeout of Martin Prado. But home-plate umpire Todd Tichenor ruled the pitch as ball four. The rally continued and Miguel Rojas followed with a two-run single. Justin Boar would cap with a two-run single off Adam Morgan. The Phillies used three pitchers to record three outs, allow eight runs and blow a five-run lead.

They enter the break in first place despite losing three of their last four games. They could not muster a single hit after their five-run inning. The lineup, outside of Sunday’s fourth inning, had little punch this weekend. The Phils scored just seven runs in their three-game series at Marlins Park. The game seemed ready to be broken open when Hernandez hit his triple. And it soon was. But it was the Phillies who would be routed.