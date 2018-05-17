Preakness Stakes: Odds, TV info, post time, picks and some live longshots

Plenty of Philly connections on teams that overcame 0-3 deficits May 9

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

Everything you need to know about the Preakness, including how to make the drink of choice and how staff writer Mike Jensen intends to follow up on that trifecta he nailed at the Kentucky Derby.

143rd Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, 6:48 p.m. post time (Race 13)

Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

Weather.com: Thunderstorms in the morning with more rain possible early in the evening.

Staff Picks

Dick Jerardi: 7-Justify, 8-Bravazo, 6-Tenfold, 5-Good Magic

Ed Barkowitz: 5-Good Magic, 7-Justify, 1-Quip, 6-Tenfold

Mike Jensen: 7-Justify, 2- Lone Sailor, 1-Quip, 4-Diamond King

Quick Chart

Horse Trainier Jockey Odds 1 Quip Rodolphe Brisset Florent Geroux 12-1 2 Lone Sailor Tom Amoss Irad Ortiz Jr. 15-1 3 Sporting Chance D. Wayne Lukas Luis Contreras 30-1 4 Diamond King John Servis Javier Castellano 30-1 5 Good Magic Chad Brown Jose Ortiz 3-1 6 Tenfold Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 20-1 7 Justify Bob Baffert Mike Smith 1-2 8 Bravazo D. Wayne Lukas Luis Saez 20-1

Fast facts

Distance: 1 3/16 miles. Weights: 126 pounds. Purse: $1,500,000.

First place: $900,000. Second place: $300,000. Third place: $165,000.

TV: NBC beginning at 5 p.m. (NBCSN has undercard starting at 2:30 p.m.)

Streaming: NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com/live

Wagering Info: 1-888-BET-2-WIN or www.parxracing.com/phonebet.php

2018 Triple Crown: Kentucky Derby, May 5 (winner: Justify); Preakness Stakes, May 19; Belmont Stakes, June 9.

[Is Justify on the road to another Triple Crown for Bob Baffert?]

Black-eyed Susan

The Black-eyed Susan is the state flower of Maryland, as well as the name of the official cocktail of the Preakness Stakes. Anyone who’s ever been to the infield on Preakness day will tell you there also are plenty of unofficial drinks flowing.

Courtesy of MyRecipes.com, here’s how to make a black-eyed Susan:

• 3/4 cup orange juice

• 1/2 cup pineapple juice

• 3 tablespoons vodka

• 3 tablespoons light rum

• 2 tablespoons orange liqueur

Mix all ingredients and serve over crushed ice; garnish with lime slices or cherries.

Kentucky Derby replay

The Preakness field

1 Quip

Morning Line: 12-1

Owner: WinStar Farm, Et Al.

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset. Jockey: Florent Geroux.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 2 1 1 0 $410,000 Career 5 3 1 0 $482,800

Last three: Arkansas Derby (2nd), Tampa Bay Derby (1st), Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (2017, 7th).

DJ’s breakdown: Qualified for the Derby, but connections passed to wait for the Preakness. Has early speed and the rail. Won Tampa Bay Derby, second Arkansas Derby.

2 Lone Sailor

Morning Line: 15-1

Owner: GMB Racing.

Trainer: Tom Amoss. Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 0 2 0 $210,600 Career 9 1 3 1 $334,237

Last three: Kentucky Derby (8th), Louisiana Derby (2nd), Allowance (Fair Grounds, 2nd).

DJ’s breakdown: Has zero early speed. Be last early. Made up a lot of ground in the Derby, but never a threat to the winner. Could get a piece if others tire chasing Justify.

Mike Jensen has Lone Sailor in his Preakness exacta. Here he is getting edged out at the wire at the Louisiana Derby:

3 Sporting Chance

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: Bob Baker, Bill Mack.

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas. Jockey: Luis Contreras.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 0 0 1 $140,650 Career 7 2 1 1 $409,790

Last three: Pat Day Mile (4th), Blue Grass Stakes (4th), Rebel Stakes (5th).

DJ’s breakdown: Solid overall form, but refused to work the other day at Churchill Downs, not inspiring a lot of confidence. Won the Hopeful last summer at Saratoga.

Preakness fact: Cloud Computing was 13-1 when he won last year’s Preakness Stakes. He paid $28.80 to win and the exacta with him and Classic Empire paid $98.40.

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: Cash Is King, D.J. Stable, LC Racing.

Trainer: John Servis. Jockey: Javier Castellano.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 2 1 0 1 $94,800 Career 6 4 0 1 $222,600

Last three: Federico Tesio Stakes (1st), Swale Stakes (3rd), Heft Stakes (2017, 1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Philly connections with trainer John Servis and owner Chuck Zacney. Improving colt will have to run the race of his life to get into the top three.

That unforgettable moment when John Servis’ horse Smarty Jones dominated the backstretch at Pimlico:

5 Good Magic

Morning Line: 3-1

Owner: e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables.

Trainer: Chad Brown. Jockey: Jose Ortiz.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 1 1 1 $1,038,400 Career 6 2 3 1 $2,255,000

Last three: Kentucky Derby (2nd), Blue Grass Stakes (1st), Fountain of Youth Stakes (3rd).

DJ’s breakdown: Made the kind of turn run that wins the Derby many years, just not this year, not against Justify. The 2-year-old champion has never run a really poor race.

6 Tenfold

Morning Line: 20-1

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen. Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 2 0 0 $124,200 Career 3 2 0 0 $124,200

Last three: Arkansas Derby (5th), Allowance/Oaklawn (1st), Maiden/Oaklawn (1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Son of 2007 Preakness winner Curlin has only run three times for trainer Steve Asmussen, who won his 8,000th race on Derby Day card. Running faster each race.

Pimlico is a sea of water and mud this morning. Bravazo, Quip and Tenfold out first thing pic.twitter.com/Kf3sZ3dStW — Jeannine Edwards (@jeanninee12) May 17, 2018

7 Justify

Morning Line: 1-2

Owner: China Horse Club, Et Al.

Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: Mike Smith.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 4 0 0 $2,098,000 Career 4 4 0 0 $2,098,000

Last three: Kentucky Derby (1st), Santa Anita Derby (1st), Allowance (Santa Anita, 1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Derby winner has been brilliant in all four starts of his unbeaten (so-far) career. Every one of his Beyer Speed Figures is better than any figure of his competitors. Good luck to them.

Justify’s impressive win at the Santa Anita Derby:

8 Bravazo

Morning Line: 20-1

Owner: Calumet Farm.

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas. Jockey: Luis Saez.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 2 0 0 $295,600 Career 9 3 1 1 $436,528

Last three: Kentucky Derby (6th), Louisiana Derby (8th), Risen Star Stakes (1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Ran a deceptively good race in the Derby. With less traffic and a clearer run, he has a real chance to be the under part of the Preakness exacta.

Why “Preakness?”

New Jersey-based horse “Preakness” won the first stakes race at Pimlico in 1870 and went on to have a long and successful career. He won the Baltimore Cup as an 8-year-old.

Preakness’s name is a derivitive of Pra-qua-les, the area in northern New Jersey inhabited by the Minisi Indian tribe meaning “quail woods.”

After his racing career, Preakness was given to England’s Duke of Hamilton, who shot and killed the horse in a fit of rage in 1875. The word is he didn’t like that the horse was being disobedient. The savagery led to “reform in English laws which governed the handling of animals,” according to the Preakness Stakes media guide.

Triple Crown winners