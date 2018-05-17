Preakness Stakes: Odds, TV info, post time, picks and some live longshots

Everything you need to know about the Preakness, including how to make the drink of choice and how staff writer Mike Jensen intends to follow up on that trifecta he nailed at the Kentucky Derby.
143rd Preakness Stakes
When: Saturday, 6:48 p.m. post time (Race 13)
Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
Weather.com: Thunderstorms in the morning with more rain possible early in the evening.
Staff Picks
Dick Jerardi: 7-Justify, 8-Bravazo, 6-Tenfold, 5-Good Magic
Ed Barkowitz: 5-Good Magic, 7-Justify, 1-Quip, 6-Tenfold
Mike Jensen: 7-Justify, 2- Lone Sailor, 1-Quip, 4-Diamond King
Quick Chart
|Horse
|Trainier
|Jockey
|Odds
|1
|Quip
|Rodolphe Brisset
|Florent Geroux
|12-1
|2
|Lone Sailor
|Tom Amoss
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|15-1
|3
|Sporting Chance
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Luis Contreras
|30-1
|4
|Diamond King
|John Servis
|Javier Castellano
|30-1
|5
|Good Magic
|Chad Brown
|Jose Ortiz
|3-1
|6
|Tenfold
|Steve Asmussen
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|20-1
|7
|Justify
|Bob Baffert
|Mike Smith
|1-2
|8
|Bravazo
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Luis Saez
|20-1
Fast facts
Distance: 1 3/16 miles. Weights: 126 pounds. Purse: $1,500,000.
First place: $900,000. Second place: $300,000. Third place: $165,000.
TV: NBC beginning at 5 p.m. (NBCSN has undercard starting at 2:30 p.m.)
Streaming: NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com/live
Wagering Info: 1-888-BET-2-WIN or www.parxracing.com/phonebet.php
2018 Triple Crown: Kentucky Derby, May 5 (winner: Justify); Preakness Stakes, May 19; Belmont Stakes, June 9.
[Is Justify on the road to another Triple Crown for Bob Baffert?]
Black-eyed Susan
The Black-eyed Susan is the state flower of Maryland, as well as the name of the official cocktail of the Preakness Stakes. Anyone who’s ever been to the infield on Preakness day will tell you there also are plenty of unofficial drinks flowing.
Courtesy of MyRecipes.com, here’s how to make a black-eyed Susan:
• 3/4 cup orange juice
• 1/2 cup pineapple juice
• 3 tablespoons vodka
• 3 tablespoons light rum
• 2 tablespoons orange liqueur
Mix all ingredients and serve over crushed ice; garnish with lime slices or cherries.
Kentucky Derby replay
The Preakness field
1 Quip
Morning Line: 12-1
Owner: WinStar Farm, Et Al.
Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset. Jockey: Florent Geroux.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|2
|1
|1
|0
|$410,000
|Career
|5
|3
|1
|0
|$482,800
Last three: Arkansas Derby (2nd), Tampa Bay Derby (1st), Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (2017, 7th).
DJ’s breakdown: Qualified for the Derby, but connections passed to wait for the Preakness. Has early speed and the rail. Won Tampa Bay Derby, second Arkansas Derby.
2 Lone Sailor
Morning Line: 15-1
Owner: GMB Racing.
Trainer: Tom Amoss. Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|0
|2
|0
|$210,600
|Career
|9
|1
|3
|1
|$334,237
Last three: Kentucky Derby (8th), Louisiana Derby (2nd), Allowance (Fair Grounds, 2nd).
DJ’s breakdown: Has zero early speed. Be last early. Made up a lot of ground in the Derby, but never a threat to the winner. Could get a piece if others tire chasing Justify.
Mike Jensen has Lone Sailor in his Preakness exacta. Here he is getting edged out at the wire at the Louisiana Derby:
3 Sporting Chance
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: Bob Baker, Bill Mack.
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas. Jockey: Luis Contreras.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|0
|0
|1
|$140,650
|Career
|7
|2
|1
|1
|$409,790
Last three: Pat Day Mile (4th), Blue Grass Stakes (4th), Rebel Stakes (5th).
DJ’s breakdown: Solid overall form, but refused to work the other day at Churchill Downs, not inspiring a lot of confidence. Won the Hopeful last summer at Saratoga.
Preakness fact: Cloud Computing was 13-1 when he won last year’s Preakness Stakes. He paid $28.80 to win and the exacta with him and Classic Empire paid $98.40.
4 Diamond King
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: Cash Is King, D.J. Stable, LC Racing.
Trainer: John Servis. Jockey: Javier Castellano.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|2
|1
|0
|1
|$94,800
|Career
|6
|4
|0
|1
|$222,600
Last three: Federico Tesio Stakes (1st), Swale Stakes (3rd), Heft Stakes (2017, 1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Philly connections with trainer John Servis and owner Chuck Zacney. Improving colt will have to run the race of his life to get into the top three.
That unforgettable moment when John Servis’ horse Smarty Jones dominated the backstretch at Pimlico:
5 Good Magic
Morning Line: 3-1
Owner: e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables.
Trainer: Chad Brown. Jockey: Jose Ortiz.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|1
|1
|1
|$1,038,400
|Career
|6
|2
|3
|1
|$2,255,000
Last three: Kentucky Derby (2nd), Blue Grass Stakes (1st), Fountain of Youth Stakes (3rd).
DJ’s breakdown: Made the kind of turn run that wins the Derby many years, just not this year, not against Justify. The 2-year-old champion has never run a really poor race.
6 Tenfold
Morning Line: 20-1
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds.
Trainer: Steve Asmussen. Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|2
|0
|0
|$124,200
|Career
|3
|2
|0
|0
|$124,200
Last three: Arkansas Derby (5th), Allowance/Oaklawn (1st), Maiden/Oaklawn (1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Son of 2007 Preakness winner Curlin has only run three times for trainer Steve Asmussen, who won his 8,000th race on Derby Day card. Running faster each race.
Pimlico is a sea of water and mud this morning. Bravazo, Quip and Tenfold out first thing pic.twitter.com/Kf3sZ3dStW
— Jeannine Edwards (@jeanninee12) May 17, 2018
7 Justify
Morning Line: 1-2
Owner: China Horse Club, Et Al.
Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: Mike Smith.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|4
|0
|0
|$2,098,000
|Career
|4
|4
|0
|0
|$2,098,000
Last three: Kentucky Derby (1st), Santa Anita Derby (1st), Allowance (Santa Anita, 1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Derby winner has been brilliant in all four starts of his unbeaten (so-far) career. Every one of his Beyer Speed Figures is better than any figure of his competitors. Good luck to them.
Justify’s impressive win at the Santa Anita Derby:
8 Bravazo
Morning Line: 20-1
Owner: Calumet Farm.
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas. Jockey: Luis Saez.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|2
|0
|0
|$295,600
|Career
|9
|3
|1
|1
|$436,528
Last three: Kentucky Derby (6th), Louisiana Derby (8th), Risen Star Stakes (1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Ran a deceptively good race in the Derby. With less traffic and a clearer run, he has a real chance to be the under part of the Preakness exacta.
Why “Preakness?”
New Jersey-based horse “Preakness” won the first stakes race at Pimlico in 1870 and went on to have a long and successful career. He won the Baltimore Cup as an 8-year-old.
Preakness’s name is a derivitive of Pra-qua-les, the area in northern New Jersey inhabited by the Minisi Indian tribe meaning “quail woods.”
After his racing career, Preakness was given to England’s Duke of Hamilton, who shot and killed the horse in a fit of rage in 1875. The word is he didn’t like that the horse was being disobedient. The savagery led to “reform in English laws which governed the handling of animals,” according to the Preakness Stakes media guide.
Triple Crown winners
|Year
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|1919
|Sir Barton
|Johnny Loftus
|H. Guy Bedwell
|1930
|Gallant Fox
|Earl Sande
|Jim Fitzsimmons
|1935
|Omaha
|Smokey Saunders
|Jim Fitzsimmons
|1937
|War Admiral
|Charles Kurtsinger
|George Conway
|1941
|Whirlaway
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|1943
|Count Fleet
|Johnny Longden
|Don Cameron
|1946
|Assault
|Warren Mehrtens
|Max Hirsch
|1948
|Citation
|Eddie Arcaro
|Jimmy Jones
|1973
|Secretariat
|Ron Turcotte
|Lucien Laurin
|1977
|Seattle Slew
|Jean Cruguet
|William Turner Jr.
|1978
|Affirmed
|Steve Cauthen
|Laz Barrera
|2015
|American Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert