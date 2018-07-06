WR Aaron Wascha key for Soul against Albany

Two years ago, Aaron Wascha was a high school football coach in Michigan. Today, he is a key player in the Soul offense.

“I came in and was expected to be a role player, and I’ve stepped up, so it feels good,” the 6-foot-3 wide receiver said.

The Soul will play at the Albany Empire on Saturday with a chance to nab the No. 1 seed in the Arena Football League playoffs. They need a win in their regular-season finale and a Baltimore Brigade loss at Washington to gain the top seed. A Soul win and a Baltimore win would give Philly the third seed.

“Everyone just has to do their job. That’s about it,” Wascha said.

The Soul beat Albany, 75-74, in their last meeting on June 16, but Soul coach Clint Dolezel said they have to play a lot cleaner game this time.

“They’re a very opportunistic defense. They make a lot of plays based off your mistakes, so we’ve got to be clean. Good clean football and take care of it on our side,” Dolezel said.

John Lyles, who became the Soul assistant coach in Week 10 after former Soul general manager and assistant coach Phil Bogle took a position as director of game operations for the NFL, emphasized how important it is for the Soul to play hard and take care of the ball. Lyles added that the offensive line has to protect its quarterback.

“We definitely have to play smart football. We can’t be jumping offsides and stay within ourselves and just play focused football,” Lyles said.

Wascha is tied with teammate Darius Prince for third in the AFL with 20 touchdowns, including 13 in the last three games.

He did not play college football and was not on an AFL roster this time last year. Wascha had played football and basketball and run track in high school, and he made it onto Michigan State’s track team in the long jump and triple jump. He became a strength and conditioning coach in college for two years before becoming a full-time high school football coach. Wascha trained for a year before hearing about the Soul’s open tryout in January 2017.

“I missed it [football] and I had a lot of people encouraging me, telling me that I had what it took to make it to the next level. I just dedicated myself to a goal, and here I am,” Wascha said.

“He has done it all year long for us. He’s been a great special-teams guy even when he wasn’t out there in the starting rotation as a receiver,” Dolezel said. “He’s only going to improve. Especially with as little football as he played in college, which means zero. So he is still learning at a high rate.”