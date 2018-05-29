Former Revel Casino bringing in heavy hitter to run its sportsbook

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

The Ocean Resort in Atlantic City has planned a 7,500-square-foot sportsbook that will have betting boards similar to the ones here in the background at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

It won’t be open for another month, but the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City already has booked its first guest. In gaming terms, they’ve hooked a whale.

The William Hill company, the most prolific sportsbook in Vegas, will oversee the Ocean Resort’s sports gambling operations. The Ocean Resort is the former Revel Casino, at the north end of the AC boardwalk.

Business is contingent, of course, on the New Jersey legislature’s approval of sports betting, which could come within the next week or so. The floodgates to that process were opened when the Supreme Court overturned a nationwide ban on sports betting outside of Nevada on May 14. The Ocean Resort will open June 28.

The plan is for a 7,500 square-foot sportsbook at Ocean Resort that will be in the “heart of the casino’s gaming floor,” according to a release from William Hill. By comparison, the sportsbook at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, is 5,600 square feet, a decent size compared to many along the Vegas Strip.

William Hill is not connected to the Bellagio, but it is partners with Monmouth Park and is similarly ready to pounce there once sports betting is approved in the Garden State.

Delaware also is close to offering full sports betting, while Pennsylvania appears at least several months away.