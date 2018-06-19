NHL draft at a glance: Times, Flyers' picks, TV, streaming, top prospects, fun facts

NBA draft prospects: Mo Bamba addressing his biggest criticism and 24 other things to know

General manager Ron Hextall and the Flyers have two first-round picks — barring a trade, which you never know with Hexy.

What to know and who to know ahead of this year’s NHL draft.

Round 1: Friday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 23, 11 a.m.

Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas

TV: NBCSN (Friday); NHL Network (Saturday)

Streaming: NBC Sports.com; NBC sports app

First pick: Buffalo Sabres

Flyers picks

Rd. Pick Rd, Pick 1st 14 5th 127 1st 19 5th 143 2nd 50 6th 174 3rd — 7th 190 4th 112 7th 205

A puck rusher.

A power-play quarterback.

A world-class skater, slippery and elusive.

Just some of the ways Rasmus Dahlin has been described. #1 in Baker's Top 31: https://t.co/UjZLjWVBPO pic.twitter.com/cqR1IwEV6T — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 19, 2018

Central Scouting rankings

North American skaters

1. Andrei Svechnikov, RW, 6-2, 188, Barrie (OHL)

2. Brady Tkachuk, LW, 6-3, 196, Boston U.

3. Filip Zadina, RW, 6-0, 195, Haifax (QMJHL)

4. Evan Bouchard, D, 6-2, 193, London (OHL)

5. Noah Hobson, D, 6-3, 180, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)

6. Quintin Hughes, D, 5-9, 170, University of Michigan

7. Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, 6-0, 205, USA U-18

8. Joseph Veleno, C, 6-1, 193, Drummondville (QMJHL)

9. Barrett Hayton, C, 6-1, 190, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

10. Serron Noel, RW, 6-5, 205, Oshawa (OHL)

International skaters

1. Rasmus Dahlin, D, 6-2, 181, Sweden

2. Adam Boqvist, D, 5-11, 168, Sweden

3. Vitali Kravstov, RW, 6-2, 170, Russia

4. Martin Kaut, RW, 6-1, 176, Czech Republic

5. Adam Ginning, D, 6-3, 196, Sweden

6. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, 6-1, 188, Finland

7. Grigori Denisenko, LW, 5-11, 176, Russia

8. Isac Lundestrom, C, 6-0, 185, Sweden

9. Jacob Olofsson, C, 6-2, 192, Sweden

10. Filip Johansson, D, 6-0, 174, Sweden

North American goaltenders

1. Olivier Rodrigue, catches Left, 6-1, 159, Drummondville (QMJHL)

2. Kevin Mandolese, L, 6-4, 180, Cape Breton (QMJHL)

3. Alexis Gravel, R, 6-3, 219, Halifax (QMJHL)

4. Matthew Thiessen, L, 6-2, 192, Steinbach (MJHL)

5. Keegan Karki, L, 6-4, 216, Muskegon (USHL)

International goaltenders

1. Lukas Dostel, L, 6-1, 158, Czech Republic

2. Jakub Skarek, L, 6-3, 196, Czech Republic

3. Amir Miftakhov, L, 6-0, 158, Russia

4. Justus Annunen, L, 6-4, 217, Finald

5. Olof Lindbom, L, 6-0, 173, Sweden

History lesson

Notable No. 14 picks: Ken Dryden (1964), Sergei Gonchar (1992), Rick Middleton (1973), Terry O’Reilly (1971), Brian Propp (1979).

Notable No. 19 picks: Anthony DeAngelo (2014), Ryan Getzlaf (2003), Olaf Kolzig (1989), Craig Ramsay (1971), Martin Straka (1992), Keith Tkachuk (1990), Andrey Vasilevskiy (2012).

Fun facts

• Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is expected to be just the second Swede to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick in an NHL draft. Hall of Famer Mats Sundin (1989, Quebec) is the other. Dahlin played in the 2018 Olympics at age 17.

• Andrei Svechnikov was born in Russia, but is listed as the top-ranked North American skater because he plays in the Ontario Hockey League.

• Brady Tkachuk, the No. 2 North American skater, is a son of Keith Tkachuk. His brother, Matthew, plays for Calgary.

• This is the first time Buffalo has the No. 1 pick since 1987 when they drafted Pierre Turgeon. Montreal has a top-3 pick for just the second time in 38 years. The Habs selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third pick in 2012. They traded him earlier this week to Arizona.

• Unless there’s a trade, this will be the third time in four years the Flyers make two picks in the first round. In 2015, they selected Ivan Provorov (7th overall) and Travis Konecny (24th). Last year, it was Nolan Patrick (2nd) and Morgan Frost (27th). In 2003, they drafted Jeff Carter (11th) and Mike Richards (24th) in the opening round.

First round picks

With 2017-18 point total

1. Buffalo (62) 17. New Jersey (97) 2. Carolina (83) 18. Columbus (97) 3. Montreal (71 19. Flyers (98) 4. Ottawa (67) 20. Los Angeles (98) 5. Arizona (70) 21. San Jose (100) 6. Detroit (73) 22. Ottawa (67) 7. Vancouver (73) 23. Anaheim (101) 8. Chicago (76) 24. Minnesota (101) 9. N.Y. Rangers (77) 25. Toronto (105) 10. Edmonton (78) 26. N.Y. Rangers (77) 11. N.Y. Islanders (80) 27. Chicago (76) 12. N.Y. Islanders (80) 28. N.Y. Rangers (77) 13. Dallas (92) 29. St. Louis (94) 14. Flyers (98) 30. Detroit (73) 15. Florida (96) 31. Washington (105) 16. Colorado (95)

Teams without a first-round pick (points): Boston (112), Calgary (84), Nashville (117), Pittsburgh (100), Tampa Bay (113), Vegas (109), Winnipeg (114).