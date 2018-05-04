Kentucky Derby: Time, odds, TV info, picks and how Free Drop Billy was named

Included in this report is a quick list of the field, fast facts about Derby day, a recipe for Mint Julep, stats and analysis on the 20 horses running, sites to place a wager and popular betting terms. There’s also a humorous line about how the horse Free Drop Billy got his name. Good luck.
144th Kentucky Derby
When: Saturday, 6:50 p.m. post time (Race 12)
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
Quick Chart
|Horse
|Jockey
|Odds
|1
|Firenze Fire
|Paco Lopez
|50-1
|2
|Free Drop Billy
|Robby Albarado
|30-1
|3
|Promises Fulfilled
|Corey Lanerie
|30-1
|4
|Flameaway
|Jose Lezcano
|30-1
|5
|Audible
|Javier Castellano
|8-1
|6
|Good Magic
|Jose Ortiz
|12-1
|7
|Justify
|Mike Smith
|3-1
|8
|Lone Sailor
|James Graham
|50-1
|9
|Hofburg
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|20-1
|10
|My Boy Jack
|Kent Desomeaux
|30-1
|11
|Bolt d’Oro
|Victor Espinoza
|8-1
|12
|Enticed
|Junior Alvarado
|30-1
|13
|Bravazo
|Luis Contreras
|50-1
|14
|Mendelssohn
|Ryan Moore
|5-1
|15
|Instilled Regard
|Drayden Van Dyke
|50-1
|16
|Magnum Moon
|Luis Saez
|6-1
|17
|Solomini
|Flavien Prat
|30-1
|18
|Vino Rosso
|John Velazquez
|12-1
|19
|Noble Indy
|Florent Geroux
|30-1
|20
|Combatant
|R. Santana Jr.
|50-1
Trainers (by post position): 1, Jason Servis. 2, Dale Romans. 3, Dale Romans. 4, Mark Casse. 5, Todd Pletcher. 6, Chad Brown. 7, Bob Baffert. 8, Thomas Amoss. 9, William Mott.10, Keith Desormeaux. 11, Mick Ruis. 12, Kiaran McLaughlin. 13, D. Wayne Lukas. 14, Aidan O’Brien. 15, Jerry Hollendorfer. 16, Todd Pletcher. 17, Bob Baffert. 18, Todd Pletcher. 19, Todd Pletcher. 20, Steven Asmussen.
[Dick Jerardi analyzes the post-position draw]
Staff Superfectas
Dick Jerardi: 7 – Justify, 8 – Lone Sailor, 9 – Hofburg, 17 – Solomini
Ed Barkowitz: 5 – Audible, 16 – Magnum Moon, 7 – Justify, 11 – Bolt d’Oro
Mike Jensen: 7 – Justify, 6 – Good Magic, 5 – Audible, 18 – Vino Rosso
Fast Facts
TV: NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. (NBCSN has undercard starting at 12 p.m.)
Streaming: NBC Sports App.
Weather.com: Partly cloudy, but dry. Temps in the high-60s/low-70s.
Wagering Info: 1-888-BET-2-WIN or www.parxracing.com/phonebet.php
Distance: 1 1/4 miles. Weights: 126 pounds.
Purse: $2,192,800 (if 20 start). First place: $1,432,000. Second place: $400,000. Third place: $200,000. Fourth place: $100,000. Fifth place: $60,000.
Remaining Triple Crown races: Preakness Stakes, May 19; Belmont Stakes, June 9.
How to make a Mint Julep
The traditional drink of the Kentucky Derby
|2 cups sugar
|2 cups water
|Sprigs of fresh mint
|Crushed ice
|Bourbon (use the good stuff)
|Silver Julep Cups
1. Make a simple syrup by boiling sugar and water together for five minutes.
2. Cool and place in a covered container with six or eight sprigs of fresh mint, then refrigerate overnight.
3. Make one julep at a time by filling a julep cup with crushed ice, adding one tablespoon mint syrup and two ounces of Bourbon.
4. Stir rapidly with a spoon to frost the outside of the cup.
5. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.
The field
1 Firenze Fire
Morning Line: 50-1
Owner: Mr. Amore Stable. Trainer: Jason Servis. Jockey: Paco Lopez
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|1
|1
|0
|$220,000
|Career
|9
|4
|1
|0
|$669,100
Last three: Wood Memorial (4th), Gotham Stakes (4th), Wither Stakes (2nd).
DJ’s breakdown: Peaked last October with a win in the Champagne. Trained in New York by Jason Servis, John’s brother.
2 Free Drop Billy
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables. Trainer: Dale Romans. Jockey: Robby Albarado.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|0
|1
|2
|$197,200
|Career
|8
|2
|3
|2
|$625,220
Last three: Blue Grass Stakes (3rd), Gotham Stakes (3rd), Holy Bull Stakes (2nd).
DJ’s breakdown: Will pass a few late, but not fast enough. Named for a rule-bending golfing friend of trainer Dale Romans.
3 Promises Fulfilled
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: Bob Baron. Trainer: Dale Romans. Jockey: Corey Lanerie.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|2
|1
|0
|0
|$248,080
|Career
|5
|3
|0
|1
|$337,280
Last three: Florida Derby (9th), Fountain of Youth Stakes (1st), Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (2017, 3rd).
DJ’s breakdown: Will get his name called several times because he almost certainly will be in front early. Will be retreating late.
4 Flameaway
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: John Oxley. Trainer: Mark Casse. Jockey: Jose Lezcano.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|2
|2
|0
|$450,760
|Career
|9
|5
|2
|0
|$704,834
Last three: Blue Grass Stakes (2nd), Tampa Bay Derby (2nd), Sam F. Davis Stakes (1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Super consistent colt will also be near early pace, but will have to run faster than ever to have any chance to win.
5 Audible
Morning Line: 8-1
Owner: China Horse Club, et. al. Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: Javier Castellano.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|2
|2
|0
|0
|$803,520
|Career
|5
|4
|0
|1
|$882,920
Last three: Florida Derby (1st), Holy Bull Stakes (1st), Allowance (Aqueduct, 1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Unbeaten in four starts at 1 mile or longer. Changed styles and won Florida Derby. Very dangerous horse if he gets a clean run.
6 Good Magic
Morning Line: 12-1
Owner: e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables.
Trainer: Chad Brown. Jockey: Jose Ortiz.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|2
|1
|0
|1
|$638,400
|Career
|5
|2
|2
|1
|$1,855,000
Last three: Blue Grass Stakes (1st), Fountain of Youth Stakes (3rd), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2017, 1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Trainer Chad Brown says Breeders’ Cup winner is as good as he’s ever been. Will have to be against a very strong field.
7 Justify
Morning Line: 3-1
Owner: China Horse Club, et. al. Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: Mike Smith.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|3
|0
|0
|$666,000
|Career
|3
|3
|0
|0
|$666,000
Last three: Santa Anita Derby (1st), Allowance (Santa Anita, 1st), Maiden (Santa Anita, 1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Fast enough early to get position. Giant horse with giant stride seems to glide during races. Absolutely the horse to beat.
[Dick Jerardi bought Justify at 40-1, but that’s nothing compared to the 300-1 Bob Baffert got]
8 Lone Sailor
Morning Line: 50-1
Owner: GMB Racing. Trainer: Tom Amoss. Jockey: James Graham.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|0
|2
|0
|$210,600
|Career
|8
|1
|3
|1
|$334,237
Last three: Louisiana Derby (2nd), Allowance (Fair Grounds, 2nd), Lecomte Stakes (9th).
DJ’s breakdown: Dramatic improvement when second in the Louisiana Derby. The kind of late runner that often hits the superfecta.
9 Hofburg
Morning Line: 20-1
Owner: Juddmonte Farms. Trainer: Bill Mott. Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|2
|1
|1
|0
|$223,800
|Career
|3
|1
|1
|0
|$227,950
Last three: Florida Derby (2nd), Maiden (Gulfstream, 1st), Maiden (Saratoga, 4th).
DJ’s breakdown: Trained by the great Bill Mott, this son of superstar sire Tapit has improved lengths each time he races. Chance at 20-1.
10 My Boy Jack
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables.
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux. Jockey: Kent Desormeaux.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|2
|0
|2
|$532,000
|Career
|10
|3
|3
|2
|$645,145
Last three: Lexington Stakes (1st), Louisiana Derby (3rd), Southwest Stakes (1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Be way back early. May have to pass them all. Might be able to pass half of them. Raced 10 times, most in field.
11 Bolt d’Oro
Morning Line: 8-1
Owner: Ruis Racing. Trainer: Mick Ruis. Jockey: Victor Espinoza.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|2
|1
|1
|0
|$440,000
|Career
|6
|4
|1
|1
|$1,016,000
Last three: Santa Anita Derby (2nd), San Felipe Stakes (1st), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2017, 3rd).
DJ’s breakdown: Incredible talent has never run poorly in six career starts. Was being hailed as a superstar last fall. Dangerous.
12 Enticed
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: GoDolphin Racing. Trainer: Kiaran McLaughlin. Jockey: Junior Alvarado.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|1
|1
|0
|$381,800
|Career
|6
|3
|1
|1
|$595,680
Last three: Wood Memorial (2nd), Gotham Stakes (1st), Holy Bull Stakes (4th).
DJ’s breakdown: Two-time stakes winner is a nice horse, but would have to make a dramatic improvement to beat all these horses.
13 Bravazo
Morning Line: 50-1
Owner: Calumet Farm. Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas. Jockey: Luis Contreras.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|2
|0
|0
|$295,600
|Career
|8
|3
|1
|1
|$436,528
Last three: Louisiana Derby (8th), Risen Star Stakes (1st), Allowance (Oaklawn, 1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Always great to have my man D. Wayne Lukas back in the Derby, but the horse is 50-1 on the line for a reason.
14 Mendelssohn
Morning Line: 5-1
Owner: Michael B. Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier, Derrick Smith.
Trainer: Aidan O’Brien. Jockey: Ryan Moore.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|2
|2
|0
|0
|$1,200,000
|Career
|7
|4
|1
|0
|$1,961,137
Last three: UAE Derby (1st), 32red Patton Stakes (1st), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2017, 1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Won Breeders’ Cup race in November on grass, UAE Derby on dirt. Great trainer. Half-brother to great Beholder.
15 Instilled Regard
Morning Line: 50-1
Owner: OXO Equine. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|1
|0
|0
|$186,000
|Career
|7
|2
|2
|1
|$294,000
Last three: Santa Anita Derby (4th), Risen Star Stakes (4th), Lecomte Stakes (1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Beaten by almost 11 lengths in Justify’s Santa Anita Derby. Got into field late. Appears overmatched.
16 Magnum Moon
Morning Line: 6-1
Owner: Lawana and Robert Law. Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: Luis Saez.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|4
|0
|0
|$1,177,800
|Career
|4
|4
|0
|0
|$1,177,800
Last three: Arkansas Derby (1st), Rebel Stakes (1st), Allowance (Tampa Bay, 1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Unbeaten in four starts, all in 2018. Won races by a combined 14 lengths. Jockey Luis Saez having a great year.
17 Solomini
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: Zayat Stables. Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: Flavien Prat.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|2
|0
|1
|1
|$280,000
|Career
|6
|1
|3
|2
|$752,000
Last three: Arkansas Derby (3rd), Rebel Stakes (2nd), Cash Call Futurity (2017, 3rd).
DJ’s breakdown: Never worse than third against all the big boys. Going to change styles, bringing him from farther back. May hit board.
18 Vino Rosso
Morning Line: 12-1
Owner: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: John Velazquez.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|1
|0
|1
|$572,500
|Career
|5
|3
|0
|1
|$620,500
Last three: Wood Memorial (1st), Tampa Bay Derby (4th), Sam F. Davis Stakes (3rd).
DJ’s breakdown: That Johnny V. chose this colt over Audible is hard to ignore. Was brilliant winning the Wood Memorial by three lengths.
19 Noble Indy
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: WinStar Farm LLC and Repole Stable.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: Florent Geroux.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|2
|0
|1
|$666,400
|Career
|4
|3
|0
|1
|$691,600
Last three: Louisiana Derby (1st), Risen Star Stakes (3rd), Allowance (Gulfstream, 1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Fourth of four Pletcher horses is the least heralded and will need to find a good spot early from outside post.
20 Combatant
Morning Line: 50-1
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds, Willis Horton Racing.
Trainer: Steve Asmussen. Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|0
|2
|1
|$270,000
|Career
|7
|1
|3
|1
|$388,550
Last three: Arkansas Derby (4th), Rebel Stakes (3rd), Southwest Stakes (2nd).
DJ’s breakdown: Has won just a single race, but tried hard in the Arkansas prep series. One of four horses in race by the sire Scat Daddy.
Where to Wager
ON TRACK
Parx Racing – 3001 Street Road, Bensalem, Pa., 19020; 215-639-9000
Harrah’s Philadelphia – 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Chester, Pa., 19013; 800-480-8020
OFF-TRACK PARLORS
South Philadelphia – 700 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, 19148; 215-551-8270
Northeast/Roosevelt Mall – Cottman and Bustleton Aves., Philadelphia, 19149; 215-338-1887
Valley Forge/Oaks Corporate Center – 600 Cresson Blvd., Oaks, Pa., 19456; 610-650-0100
Wagering Terms
Win: Betting a horse to finish first.
Place: Betting a horse to finish first or second.
Show: Betting a horse to finish first, second or third.
Across the board: Betting an equal amount to win, place and show.
Exacta: A bet on which horses will finish first and second, in order.
Quinella: A bet on which horses will finish first and second, regardless of order.
Trifecta: A bet on which horses will finish first, second and third, in order.
Superfecta: A bet on which horses will finish first, second, third and fourth, in order.
Pick Six: Correctly picking the winners of six consecutive designated races. Pick Six wagering on Saturday at Churchill Downs begins with Race 7.