Kentucky Derby: Time, odds, TV info, picks and how Free Drop Billy was named

Mike Smith celebrates after riding Justify to victory in the Santa Anita Derby. He’s the early favorite to strike a similar pose after Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

Included in this report is a quick list of the field, fast facts about Derby day, a recipe for Mint Julep, stats and analysis on the 20 horses running, sites to place a wager and popular betting terms. There’s also a humorous line about how the horse Free Drop Billy got his name. Good luck.

144th Kentucky Derby

When: Saturday, 6:50 p.m. post time (Race 12)

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

Quick Chart

Horse Jockey Odds 1 Firenze Fire Paco Lopez 50-1 2 Free Drop Billy Robby Albarado 30-1 3 Promises Fulfilled Corey Lanerie 30-1 4 Flameaway Jose Lezcano 30-1 5 Audible Javier Castellano 8-1 6 Good Magic Jose Ortiz 12-1 7 Justify Mike Smith 3-1 8 Lone Sailor James Graham 50-1 9 Hofburg Irad Ortiz Jr. 20-1 10 My Boy Jack Kent Desomeaux 30-1 11 Bolt d’Oro Victor Espinoza 8-1 12 Enticed Junior Alvarado 30-1 13 Bravazo Luis Contreras 50-1 14 Mendelssohn Ryan Moore 5-1 15 Instilled Regard Drayden Van Dyke 50-1 16 Magnum Moon Luis Saez 6-1 17 Solomini Flavien Prat 30-1 18 Vino Rosso John Velazquez 12-1 19 Noble Indy Florent Geroux 30-1 20 Combatant R. Santana Jr. 50-1

Trainers (by post position): 1, Jason Servis. 2, Dale Romans. 3, Dale Romans. 4, Mark Casse. 5, Todd Pletcher. 6, Chad Brown. 7, Bob Baffert. 8, Thomas Amoss. 9, William Mott.10, Keith Desormeaux. 11, Mick Ruis. 12, Kiaran McLaughlin. 13, D. Wayne Lukas. 14, Aidan O’Brien. 15, Jerry Hollendorfer. 16, Todd Pletcher. 17, Bob Baffert. 18, Todd Pletcher. 19, Todd Pletcher. 20, Steven Asmussen. ​

[Dick Jerardi analyzes the post-position draw]

Staff Superfectas

Dick Jerardi: 7 – Justify, 8 – Lone Sailor, 9 – Hofburg, 17 – Solomini

Ed Barkowitz: 5 – Audible, 16 – Magnum Moon, 7 – Justify, 11 – Bolt d’Oro

Mike Jensen: 7 – Justify, 6 – Good Magic, 5 – Audible, 18 – Vino Rosso

Fast Facts

TV: NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. (NBCSN has undercard starting at 12 p.m.)

Streaming: NBC Sports App.

Weather.com: Partly cloudy, but dry. Temps in the high-60s/low-70s.

Wagering Info: 1-888-BET-2-WIN or www.parxracing.com/phonebet.php

Distance: 1 1/4 miles. Weights: 126 pounds.

Purse: $2,192,800 (if 20 start). First place: $1,432,000. Second place: $400,000. Third place: $200,000. Fourth place: $100,000. Fifth place: $60,000.

Remaining Triple Crown races: Preakness Stakes, May 19; Belmont Stakes, June 9.

How to make a Mint Julep

The traditional drink of the Kentucky Derby

2 cups sugar 2 cups water Sprigs of fresh mint Crushed ice Bourbon (use the good stuff) Silver Julep Cups

1. Make a simple syrup by boiling sugar and water together for five minutes.

2. Cool and place in a covered container with six or eight sprigs of fresh mint, then refrigerate overnight.

3. Make one julep at a time by filling a julep cup with crushed ice, adding one tablespoon mint syrup and two ounces of Bourbon.

4. Stir rapidly with a spoon to frost the outside of the cup.

5. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

The field

1 Firenze Fire

Morning Line: 50-1

Owner: Mr. Amore Stable. Trainer: Jason Servis. Jockey: Paco Lopez

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 1 1 0 $220,000 Career 9 4 1 0 $669,100

Last three: Wood Memorial (4th), Gotham Stakes (4th), Wither Stakes (2nd).

DJ’s breakdown: Peaked last October with a win in the Champagne. Trained in New York by Jason Servis, John’s brother.

2 Free Drop Billy

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables. Trainer: Dale Romans. Jockey: Robby Albarado.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 0 1 2 $197,200 Career 8 2 3 2 $625,220

Last three: Blue Grass Stakes (3rd), Gotham Stakes (3rd), Holy Bull Stakes (2nd).

DJ’s breakdown: Will pass a few late, but not fast enough. Named for a rule-bending golfing friend of trainer Dale Romans.

3 Promises Fulfilled

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: Bob Baron. Trainer: Dale Romans. Jockey: Corey Lanerie.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 2 1 0 0 $248,080 Career 5 3 0 1 $337,280

Last three: Florida Derby (9th), Fountain of Youth Stakes (1st), Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (2017, 3rd).

DJ’s breakdown: Will get his name called several times because he almost certainly will be in front early. Will be retreating late.

4 Flameaway

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: John Oxley. Trainer: Mark Casse. Jockey: Jose Lezcano.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 2 2 0 $450,760 Career 9 5 2 0 $704,834

Last three: Blue Grass Stakes (2nd), Tampa Bay Derby (2nd), Sam F. Davis Stakes (1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Super consistent colt will also be near early pace, but will have to run faster than ever to have any chance to win.

5 Audible

Morning Line: 8-1

Owner: China Horse Club, et. al. Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: Javier Castellano.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 2 2 0 0 $803,520 Career 5 4 0 1 $882,920

Last three: Florida Derby (1st), Holy Bull Stakes (1st), Allowance (Aqueduct, 1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Unbeaten in four starts at 1 mile or longer. Changed styles and won Florida Derby. Very dangerous horse if he gets a clean run.

6 Good Magic

Morning Line: 12-1

Owner: e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables.

Trainer: Chad Brown. Jockey: Jose Ortiz.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 2 1 0 1 $638,400 Career 5 2 2 1 $1,855,000

Last three: Blue Grass Stakes (1st), Fountain of Youth Stakes (3rd), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2017, 1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Trainer Chad Brown says Breeders’ Cup winner is as good as he’s ever been. Will have to be against a very strong field.

7 Justify

Morning Line: 3-1

Owner: China Horse Club, et. al. Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: Mike Smith.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 3 0 0 $666,000 Career 3 3 0 0 $666,000

Last three: Santa Anita Derby (1st), Allowance (Santa Anita, 1st), Maiden (Santa Anita, 1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Fast enough early to get position. Giant horse with giant stride seems to glide during races. Absolutely the horse to beat.

[Dick Jerardi bought Justify at 40-1, but that’s nothing compared to the 300-1 Bob Baffert got]

8 Lone Sailor

Morning Line: 50-1

Owner: GMB Racing. Trainer: Tom Amoss. Jockey: James Graham.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 0 2 0 $210,600 Career 8 1 3 1 $334,237

Last three: Louisiana Derby (2nd), Allowance (Fair Grounds, 2nd), Lecomte Stakes (9th).

DJ’s breakdown: Dramatic improvement when second in the Louisiana Derby. The kind of late runner that often hits the superfecta.

9 Hofburg

Morning Line: 20-1

Owner: Juddmonte Farms. Trainer: Bill Mott. Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 2 1 1 0 $223,800 Career 3 1 1 0 $227,950

Last three: Florida Derby (2nd), Maiden (Gulfstream, 1st), Maiden (Saratoga, 4th).

DJ’s breakdown: Trained by the great Bill Mott, this son of superstar sire Tapit has improved lengths each time he races. Chance at 20-1.

10 My Boy Jack

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables.

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux. Jockey: Kent Desormeaux.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 2 0 2 $532,000 Career 10 3 3 2 $645,145

Last three: Lexington Stakes (1st), Louisiana Derby (3rd), Southwest Stakes (1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Be way back early. May have to pass them all. Might be able to pass half of them. Raced 10 times, most in field.

11 Bolt d’Oro

Morning Line: 8-1

Owner: Ruis Racing. Trainer: Mick Ruis. Jockey: Victor Espinoza.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 2 1 1 0 $440,000 Career 6 4 1 1 $1,016,000

Last three: Santa Anita Derby (2nd), San Felipe Stakes (1st), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2017, 3rd).

DJ’s breakdown: Incredible talent has never run poorly in six career starts. Was being hailed as a superstar last fall. Dangerous.

12 Enticed

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: GoDolphin Racing. Trainer: Kiaran McLaughlin. Jockey: Junior Alvarado.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 1 1 0 $381,800 Career 6 3 1 1 $595,680

Last three: Wood Memorial (2nd), Gotham Stakes (1st), Holy Bull Stakes (4th).

DJ’s breakdown: Two-time stakes winner is a nice horse, but would have to make a dramatic improvement to beat all these horses.

13 Bravazo

Morning Line: 50-1

Owner: Calumet Farm. Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas. Jockey: Luis Contreras.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 2 0 0 $295,600 Career 8 3 1 1 $436,528

Last three: Louisiana Derby (8th), Risen Star Stakes (1st), Allowance (Oaklawn, 1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Always great to have my man D. Wayne Lukas back in the Derby, but the horse is 50-1 on the line for a reason.

14 Mendelssohn

Morning Line: 5-1

Owner: Michael B. Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier, Derrick Smith.

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien. Jockey: Ryan Moore.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 2 2 0 0 $1,200,000 Career 7 4 1 0 $1,961,137

Last three: UAE Derby (1st), 32red Patton Stakes (1st), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2017, 1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Won Breeders’ Cup race in November on grass, UAE Derby on dirt. Great trainer. Half-brother to great Beholder.

15 Instilled Regard

Morning Line: 50-1

Owner: OXO Equine. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 1 0 0 $186,000 Career 7 2 2 1 $294,000

Last three: Santa Anita Derby (4th), Risen Star Stakes (4th), Lecomte Stakes (1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Beaten by almost 11 lengths in Justify’s Santa Anita Derby. Got into field late. Appears overmatched.

16 Magnum Moon

Morning Line: 6-1

Owner: Lawana and Robert Law. Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: Luis Saez.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 4 0 0 $1,177,800 Career 4 4 0 0 $1,177,800

Last three: Arkansas Derby (1st), Rebel Stakes (1st), Allowance (Tampa Bay, 1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Unbeaten in four starts, all in 2018. Won races by a combined 14 lengths. Jockey Luis Saez having a great year.

17 Solomini

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: Zayat Stables. Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: Flavien Prat.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 2 0 1 1 $280,000 Career 6 1 3 2 $752,000

Last three: Arkansas Derby (3rd), Rebel Stakes (2nd), Cash Call Futurity (2017, 3rd).

DJ’s breakdown: Never worse than third against all the big boys. Going to change styles, bringing him from farther back. May hit board.

18 Vino Rosso

Morning Line: 12-1

Owner: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: John Velazquez.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 1 0 1 $572,500 Career 5 3 0 1 $620,500

Last three: Wood Memorial (1st), Tampa Bay Derby (4th), Sam F. Davis Stakes (3rd).

DJ’s breakdown: That Johnny V. chose this colt over Audible is hard to ignore. Was brilliant winning the Wood Memorial by three lengths.

19 Noble Indy

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: WinStar Farm LLC and Repole Stable.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: Florent Geroux.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 2 0 1 $666,400 Career 4 3 0 1 $691,600

Last three: Louisiana Derby (1st), Risen Star Stakes (3rd), Allowance (Gulfstream, 1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Fourth of four Pletcher horses is the least heralded and will need to find a good spot early from outside post.

20 Combatant

Morning Line: 50-1

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds, Willis Horton Racing.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen. Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 0 2 1 $270,000 Career 7 1 3 1 $388,550

Last three: Arkansas Derby (4th), Rebel Stakes (3rd), Southwest Stakes (2nd).

DJ’s breakdown: Has won just a single race, but tried hard in the Arkansas prep series. One of four horses in race by the sire Scat Daddy.

Where to Wager

ON TRACK

Parx Racing – 3001 Street Road, Bensalem, Pa., 19020; 215-639-9000

Harrah’s Philadelphia – 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Chester, Pa., 19013; 800-480-8020

OFF-TRACK PARLORS

South Philadelphia – 700 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, 19148; 215-551-8270

Northeast/Roosevelt Mall – Cottman and Bustleton Aves., Philadelphia, 19149; 215-338-1887

Valley Forge/Oaks Corporate Center – 600 Cresson Blvd., Oaks, Pa., 19456; 610-650-0100

Wagering Terms

Win: Betting a horse to finish first.

Place: Betting a horse to finish first or second.

Show: Betting a horse to finish first, second or third.

Across the board: Betting an equal amount to win, place and show.

Exacta: A bet on which horses will finish first and second, in order.

Quinella: A bet on which horses will finish first and second, regardless of order.

Trifecta: A bet on which horses will finish first, second and third, in order.

Superfecta: A bet on which horses will finish first, second, third and fourth, in order.

Pick Six: Correctly picking the winners of six consecutive designated races. Pick Six wagering on Saturday at Churchill Downs begins with Race 7.