Justify makes history in rain-soaked Kentucky Derby victory

Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Justify has made history.

Bob Baffert’s horse became the first to win the Kentucky Derby without running as a two-year-old in more than a century.

That’s not the only record that was broken at the 144th Run for the Roses. The National Weather Service declared it the wettest Derby on record, and the rain is still coming down.

The weather service tweeted that the official rainfall measurement stood at 2.83 inches at 6:10 p.m., about a half-hour before the big race. Rain was still pouring, and the weather service expects it to taper off slowly through the evening. A flash flood warning was issued for areas within a few blocks of Churchill Downs. Puddles of ankle-deep were scattered around Churchill Downs, and the downpours sent Derby goers cowering for cover all day long.

The Courier-Journal reported that the rainfall Saturday edged out the previous record of 2.31 inches, which held for nearly a century since May 11, 1918. The weather service also said it was the wettest May 5 in Louisville history.