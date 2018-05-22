Joel Embiid breaks Twitter silence to hit Celtics center Aron Baynes

Like the rest of his Sixers teammates, Joel Embiid is watching the Eastern Conference Finals from home after the team was defeated 4-1 by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. But that doesn’t mean Embiid doesn’t have any opinions about his former opponents.

On Monday night, behind 44 points from LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers evened up their series against the Celtics with a 111-102 win at Quicken Loans Arena. By all accounts, Celtics center Aron Baynes played decent defense during his limited court time, but that didn’t protect him from Embiid, who broke his recent Twitter silence to take a shot at Baynes.

“Man bun is in NBA just to get dunked on,” Embiid wrote in his first tweet in just less than two weeks.

Man bun is in NBA just to get dunked on — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 22, 2018

It’s unclear if there was a specific moment that prompted Embiid’s tweet, but he and Baynes certainly shared some heated moments during the Sixers-Celtics series. At one point in Game 5, Embiid fouled Baynes and was hit with a technical foul when he pushed the Celtics center out of frustration. Baynes also committed a late foul against Embiid in Game 5 that was never called, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report.

On top of drawing Embiid’s taunt, Baynes was also involved in the most entertaining moment of the evening. After securing an offensive rebound in the fourth quarter, Baynes had to be directed to the basket by teammate Al Horford, a scene that reminded many fans of the crowd directing Tom Hanks to the end zone in “Forrest Gump.”

Al Horford directing Aron Baynes to the hoop mid-play will never not be funny. pic.twitter.com/2dTFOauviP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 22, 2018

Peter King thanks shouting Eagles fan

Longtime NFL reporter Peter King wrote his final Monday Morning Quarterback column for Sports Illustrated, the website he created and popularized 21 years go during the early days of the modern internet.

King, who is leaving the magazine to join NBC Sports exclusively in July, thanked many of the popular athletes he covered over the years, including Hall of Famers Steve Young and Brett Favre (who apparently farted through Packers’ meetings). He also mentioned several Dallas Cowboys greats, including Hall of Fame receiver and NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin, who granted King an interview in 1991 on the condition it took place in a nearby strip club.

King took the time to thank both Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and former offensive coordinator Frank Reich, but his best Eagles-related shout-out was his thanks to a loud Eagles fan from the team’s training camp in 2008, who had some choice words about King’s coverage of Favre:

After the Favre retirement/comeback/Packers divorce/Jets comeback, I’d been writing a lot about Favre for weeks, and some guy in Bethlehem, Pa., yelled: “Hey Peter! There’s other guys than Favre in the league!” Good to hear what fans think, and not just the good things.

King also included this anecdote about a passenger on a 2007 flight from Newark to Providence to cover the New England Patriots:

On my Continental puddle-jumper from Newark to Providence last week to do a Patriots story for HBO, the man in front of me passed gas uncontrollably, constantly, and without any shame throughout the flight. After about 15 minutes of this, the man across the aisle looked at the Wall Street Journal-reading farter and said: “Do you think you might be able to control that?”

King’s final column is worth a read for any football fan. Check it out here.

Nelson Agholor’s golf swing needs some work

Looks like Charles Barkley has some competition when it comes to terrible golf swings.

On Monday, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and running back Wendell Smallwood exposed teammate Nelson Agholor’s bad form by posting several videos of his work-in-progress golf swing at Gulph Mills Golf Club in King of Prussia. The videos apparently took the young wide receiver by surprise.

Where you see that at ? — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) May 22, 2018

97.5 The Fanatic producer Jamie Lynch shared at least one of the clips:

Better or worse than Barkley’s swing? You be the judge.