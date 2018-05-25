Friday's South Jersey roundup: Woodstown girls' lacrosse wins South Group 1 championship

Moorestown’s Ashley Nutt scores on Ocean City goalie Abbey Fenton in the Quakers victory in the South Jersey Group 3 title game.

Charlie Baldwin scored four goals Friday to lead the Woodstown girls’ lacrosse team to its first sectional title in a 16-7 win against Haddon Township in the South Group 1 final. Ella Champingy, Emma DiPatri and Abigail Evans each added a hat trick for the Wolverines.

Morgan Harris made nine saves and Baldwin dished out three assists on the afternoon. Jamie Cutrera led Haddon Township with a hat trick in the loss.

Softball

Megan Sooy and Mahogany Wheeler hit a home run each as Millville edged Cherokee, 6-5, in the South Group 4 semifinals. Sooy was 2 for 3 and drove in three runs. Wheeler picked up the win and drove in a pair of runs. Abbi Markee and Karlee Rossetti each doubled for the Thunderbolts.

Samantha McErlane drove in two runs and earned the win on the mound as Audubon blanked Maple Shade, 5-0, in the South Group 1 semifinals. Jena Imperiale was 2 for 3 with a double and McErlane struck out seven in the win.

Emily Spencer was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Seneca to a 8-2 win against Pinelands in a South Group 3 semifinal contest. Spencer struck out seven in a complete game.

Jordan Howey was 2 for 3 with a run scored as Gloucester held off Buena, 3-1, in the South Group 1 semifinals. Myranda McCabe had two hits while Vanessa Pino earned the win in a complete game.