Tuesday's Pa. roundup: Devon Miller strikes out 16 as Bishop Shanahan beats Downingtown West

Devon Miller struck out 16 in a complete-game performance for Bishop Shanahan in a 5-3 victory over Downingtown West on Tuesday.

Devon Miller struck out 16 in a complete-game performance as the Bishop Shanahan softball team opened the season with a 5-3 victory over Downingtown West on Tuesday. Miller, who was named the 5A Softball Player of the Year by the PA High School Softball Association in 2017, gave up three unearned runs on four hits. Emily Sano led the offense with three runs batted in.

***

Jenna Person scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch in the ninth inning, giving Lansdale Catholic a 7-6 win over Conwell-Egan. Mary Picozzi stuck out 13 over nine innings of work.

***

Gabrielle Wunder hit a grand slam as Roxborough defeated Bodine, 16-12. She also struck out four over 3 2/3 innings.

***

Rebecca Sorrentino recorded 13 strikeouts and helped herself out at the plate with a homer in Upper Darby’s 8-5 win over Garnet Valley. Morgan Masaros finished a single shy of the cycle in defeat.

***

Libby Tewksbury picked up her first varsity win as a pitcher in Radnor’s 25-6 victory over Chichester. Tewksbury went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

***

Anna Deshaies went 4-for-4 with a home run to lead Unionville past West Chester Rustin, 10-7.

Baseball

Mark Seibert and John McNamee homered for Holy Ghost Prep in a 7-0 win over Dock Mennonite. Ryan Staropoli had 11 strikeouts over 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

***

Luke Zimmerman smacked two homers and also doubled in Marple Newtown’s 13-2 rout of Heritage Christian in Florida. Zimmerman is off to a hot start after hitting the game-winning home run in Monday’s win over Conrad Academy.

Kevin Merrone went deep twice for the Tigers, who pounded out 14 hits. Steve Morrison picked up the win on the mound and added a homer at the plate.

***

Jacob Marcus gave up two hits and struck out nine over six innings as Conestoga blanked Ridley, 8-0. Luke Borger, Ryan Buck, and Luke Czepiel each had two RBIs.

***

Haverford High coach Paul Bogosian earned his 300th win as the Fords beat Lower Merion, 4-2.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Nick Steele netted three goals as Perkiomen Valley took down West Chester East, 10-7.

***

DeShawn Blackwell and Clark Styles had three goals apiece in Southern’s 11-1 triumph over Simon Gratz.

Boys’ Tennis

Haverford School placed 15th at the 2018 National High School Tennis All-American Boys Invitational Team Tournament in Newport Beach, California. The tournament, which features some of the nation’s best high school tennis teams, concluded Saturday at the Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach.

Haverford, in its first appearance in the tournament since 2015, recorded a 5-3 victory over JSerra Catholic High School (San Juan Capistrano, CA), but dropped matches to Menlo School (Atherton, CA), the eventual tournament champion, Corona Del Mar High School (Newport Beach, CA), and Catholic High School (Baton Rouge, LA).

Pacing the Fords was senior John Walsh, who finished with a 3-1 record, recording victories over opponents from Corona Del Mar, Catholic, and JSerra. He was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.