Friday's South Jersey roundup: Kate Spadaro ignites Camden Catholic girls' lacrosse to senior night win

Kate Spadaro tallied the first goal Friday night in a 15-3 win for the Camden Catholic girls’ lacrosse team on senior night against Paul VI. Spadaro, who has Down’s Syndrome, has been the team’s manager all four years with a signature cheer: “Calling all sticks.”

“She’s an inspiration on and off the field. She’s been the backbone of the program for four years,” head coach Bridget Sipera said.

Brynn Eilbacher paced the Irish with four goals in the win while Devin Rybacki added a hat trick. Saige Lyn Gidzinski, Camille Pottillo and Kate Walsh all struck twice and Julie Rosica chipped in a goal to round out the scoring.

Kara Heck struck four times to lead Eastern to a 15-9 win against visiting Washington Township. Savannah Slack and Tori Accardo each posted hat tricks for the Vikings in the win. Deanna Balsama led the Minutemaids with three goals in the loss.

Bishop Eustace used a four-goal performance from Mia Rose Voss as the Crusaders toppled Gloucester Catholic, 17-1, on the road. Molly Monaghan finished with three goals while Julia Gatelein, Veronika O’Donnell and Danielle Venuto also had multi-goal games.

Ella Champingy, Emma DiPatri and Abigail Evans scored two goals apiece to lift host Woodstown past Winslow Township, 16-1. The Wolverines got a goal each from seven other players in the victory.

Baseball

Paul VI used a big sixth inning to double its lead and earned a 12-5 win against visiting Cherry Hill West. Will Gambino homered twice and added a double on 3 for 5 hitting and drove in five runs for the hosts. John Urbach was also 3 for 5 and doubled twice with two RBIs.

Staus Pokrovsky doubled and a hit home run to lift Schalick to a 13-11 win against Woodstown at home in Tri-County Conference play. Pokrovsky was 3 for 3 and drove in four runs in the contest. Cody Wolf was 3 for 4 and drove in five runs for Woodstown. He finished the day with two singles and a home run.

Jobany Martinez scored the game-winning run off a walk-off infield single by Elias Reyes Gallardo to give Bridgeton a 8-7 win against Camden Academy Charter. With the Bulldogs trailing 7-6, Nelson Martinez tied the game on a triple from Martinez.

Cam Horsley struck out eight to earn his first varsity win as Cinnaminson topped Pemberton, 15-5, on the road in Burlington County League play. Nick Sullivan was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for the Pirates. Drew Colfer and Mike Graff finished the game with 3 hits apiece.

Nick Decker hit two home runs for Seneca, including a grand slam, as the Golden Eagles rolled past Camden, 19-6. Decker also drove in seven runs in the victory.

Softball

Izzy Kelly struck out 16 across six innings as Bishop Eustace blanked Winslow Township, 11-0. Camryn Rachuba was 2 for 3 with a double and Grace Kelly had three hits for the Crusaders.

Emily Spencer was 2 for 3 with two runs scored as Seneca edged Camden Catholic, 5-4, on the road. Spencer also struck out eight in a complete game to earn the win.

Maple Shade got a good all-around performance from Miranda Horwath in an 11-4 win against host Florence. Horwath struck out six in seven innings of work. She was also 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs. Samantha Pietrow was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored.