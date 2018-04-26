Thursday's South Jersey roundup: Gab Bodine nets five goals in Cherokee win

Gab Bodine’s five-goal performance on broke the Cherokee girls’ lacrosse scoring record on Thursday as the Chiefs edged visiting Hunterdon Central, 15-12. Bodine entered the game with 218 goals and tied with Melissa Arthur for for the scoring record. She now has 223 career goals for Cherokee. Victoria Hampton and Jill Westerby scored a hat trick each while Nicole Dilullo and Jill Westerby rounded out the scoring with two goals apiece.

Madison Coyle and Gabbi Kirsch combined for six goals as Williamstown topped Cherry Hill East, 15-6, at home.

Deanna Balsama scored seven times for Washington Township in a come-from-behind 12-11 win against Olympic Conference foe Lenape. Marcella Dellomo and Hannah Schrader rounded out the scoring for the Minutemaids with three and two goals respectively. The Indians got a seven-goal performance of their own from Lauren Figura. Ally Cowan notched a hat trick while Tara Donoghue picked up one goal to round out the scoring.

Baseball

Washington Township used a 10-run second inning to hold off Eastern, 11-9, at home in Olympic Conference action. The Vikings scored all nine of their runs in the final three innings of the game. Lorenzo Morello went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Minutemen.

Julian Lopez was 3 for 4 with a double and a home run to lead Northern Burlington past Pennsauken, 8-3, at home in Burlington County League action. Kyle Forcini hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs. Will Mesa was 3 for 3 with a three-run home run.

Ryan Gronostajski doubled twice to lift Bordentown to a 13-2 win against Cinnaminson. Gronostajski was 3 for 4 with two RBIs while Dillon Drew drove in three runs.

Dylan Wakeley struck out 10 in a complete game as West Deptford blanked Woodbury, 12-0, on the road in Colonial Conference Liberty action. Ryan Sawyer was 2 for 3, drove in three runs and scored two more in the win.

Sky Duff got his 100th hit in Bishop Eustace’s 8-3 win against host Cherry Hill East. The Crusaders finished the season 11-2.

Softball

Samantha Pietrow was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and 5 RBIs as Maple Shade rolled past Burlington City, 17-3, on the road in Burlington County League action. Taylor Martin and Megan Stanton drove in three runs apiece in the win.

Jordan Kelly doubled twice and hit a home run to help Cumberland to a 13-3 win against visiting Wildwood Catholic. Jenna Gardner finished the day with two doubles and two RBIs.

Selena Aponte struck out 7 and went 3 for 4 with a double as host Rancocas Valley shut out Bordentown, 10-0. Gianna Guerriero also doubled for the Red Devils and Shauna Nuss hit a two-run triple in the win.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Lawrence Miles scored six times for Moorestown Friends in a 15-14 win at George School in Friends Schools League play. Blaze Nyzio finished with four goals and three assists.