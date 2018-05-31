Thursday's South Jersey roundup: Vineland softball advances to Group 4 title game

Archbishop Ryan’s Erin Wottemate hits a sacrifice bunt to advance the runner (that set up a game winning runner) against Lansdale Catholic during the 5th inning of the Catholic League Softball Championship at LaSalle College, Friday May 25, 2018 Archbishop Ryan betas Lansdale Catholic 1-0 for the Catholic League Championship. STEVEN M. FALK / Staff […]

Nicole Ortega and Zoe Frisko combined to drive in three runs Thursday to lead the Vineland softball team to an 8-5 comeback win against Montgomery in the Group 4 state semifinals. Vineland came back from a three-run deficit and scored six runs in the sixth inning. Vineland takes on North Hunterdon on Saturday in the Group 4 final at Kean University.

Emily Cimino hit a double and earned the win on the mound as Wildwood Catholic held off St. Joseph, 7-4, in the South Non-Public B final. Brianna Bailey had a double and two RBIs.

Jordan Howey was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Gloucester blanked Point Pleasant Beach, 7-0, in the Group 1 state semifinals. Gloucester faces Roselle Park on Saturday at Kean University in the Group 1 final.

Shea Walsh was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs as Robbinsville topped Sterling, 9-4, in the Group 2 state semifinals. Mallory Skelly doubled for the Silver Knights in the loss.