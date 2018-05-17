Thursday's Pa. roundup: Garnet Valley stuns C.B. East to set up showdown with Perkiomen Valley

It’s championship season in Pennsylvania, and the big winner on Thursday was the Garnet Valley boys’ lacrosse team. The Jaguars took down No. 2 seed Central Bucks East, 7-6, in the second round of the District 1 Class 3A playoffs. Garnet Valley will play Perkiomen Valley on Saturday after the Vikings beat North Penn, 8-4, behind three goals from Max Nice.

Coming Friday …

If the rain holds off, the first round the PAISAA softball playoffs will take place. The Pioneer Athletic Conference baseball semifinals will try to give it another go after being postponed again on Thursday. The final three games of the Catholic League softball quarterfinals were moved to Friday. St. Joseph’s Prep will play La Salle in the PCL boys’ lacrosse final at 5 p.m. at Cardinal O’Hara. Meanwhile, the Catholic League girls’ lacrosse semifinals will be played at Neumann University. The action heats up on the tennis courts in Hershey, with many local teams set to take part in the state quarterfinals.

