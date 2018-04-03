Preseason all-Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball team

First Team
Pos. Player School Yr.
P Billy Corcoran Malvern Prep Sr.
P Aidan Frye Spring. Chestnut Hill Sr.
P Brock Helverson Perkiomen Valley Sr.
P Eric Hoefer C.R. North Sr.
C Andrew Cossetti La Salle Sr.
INF Eric Marasheski La Salle Sr.
INF Jack O’Reilly Episcopal Ac. Sr.
INF Gerard Sweeney Shipley Sr.
INF Cavan Tully C.R. North Sr.
OF Colin Eiser Neumann-Goretti Sr.
OF Tyler Kehoe Archbishop Carroll Jr.
OF Nick O’Day Bishop Shanahan Sr.
OF Mike Siani Penn Charter Sr.
DH Eric Grintz Downingtown West Jr.
DH Chris Newell Malvern Prep Jr.
MP Jake Kelchner Arch. Carroll Sr.
Second Team
P Drew Britt Downingtown West Sr.
P Brady Devereaux Malvern Prep Sr.
P Hutch Gagnon Downingtown East Sr.
P Joe Miller La Salle Sr.
P Tyler Strechay Perkiomen Valley Jr.
C Cole Chesnet Arch. Carroll Sr.
INF Thomas Caufield W.C. Henderson Sr.
INF Justin Massielo Pennsbury Jr.
INF Zack Miles North Penn Jr.
INF Isaiah Peyton Episcopal Ac. Sr.
OF Sammy Siani Penn Charter Jr.
OF Mason Miller Garnet Valley Sr.
OF Alden Mathes Marple Newtown Jr.
OF Marquis Wood Roman Catholic Sr.
DH Brendan O’Donnell Great Valley Jr.
DH Mike Ferrara Arch. Wood Sr.
MP Nick Dean Bensalem Jr.
MP Nolan Bolton Dock Mennonite Jr.
Third Team
P Brenden Carter C.R. South Sr.
P Danny Kerwin North Penn Sr.
P Colten Smith Germantown Ac. Jr.
P Ryan Staropoli Holy Ghost Prep Jr.
P Luis Ramos Frankford Jr.
C J.R. Gifford Arch. Wood Sr.
INF Max Hitman Arch. Carroll So.
INF Dioanny Mejia Frankford Sr.
INF Justin Meyer Haverford School Sr.
INF Brian Nicolas Neshaminy Sr.
INF Jim White Cardinal O’Hara Jr.
OF Luke Donaphon St. Joseph’s Prep Sr.
OF Theron Schilling Unionville Sr.
OF Shawn Vega Olney Sr.
OF Isaiah Winikur Haverford School Sr.
DH Adam Estrada Arch. Ryan Jr.
DH R.J. McGettigan Neumann-Goretti Sr.
DH Jon Moldoff Westtown Sr.
MP Aaron Feld Octorara Sr.
MP Blaise Sclafani Souderton Sr.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.