PIAA track state championships: Thelma Davies shines, Austin Kratz beats the clock, Neumann-Gorretti beat everyone

Ojay Harris, still undefeated against autism, excels at PIAA track and field championships May 26

Thelma Davies of Girard College congratulates Breana Gambrell of Athens Area High School after Davies won the PIAA Class 2A 100m dash.

When the race began, Girard College junior track star Thelma Davies had her hair, which cascades down below her back, braided neatly.

By the time she hit the finish line, however, she ran right out of them.

She also moved closer to history.

For the third year in a row, Davies won the girls’ Class 2A 100- and 200-meter dashes at the PIAA track and field championships at Shippensburg. She won the 100 in 11.82 seconds and the 200 in 24.05. Jonae Cook of Norristown won the 3A 100 in 12.00, and Hayden Robinson of Avonworth/Northgate won the 3A 200 in 23.98.

Davies’ personal bests are 11.43 in the 100 and 23.49 in the 200.

A few weeks ago, Davies’ coach, Diamond Woolford, did some research and said that only two other competitors in PIAA history have won two events in three consecutive years.

Rochester’s Lauryn Williams won the 100 and 200 in 1999, 2000 and 2001, and Beaver Falls’ Domenic Perretta won the 800 and 1600 in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

It remains unconfirmed, but he said he does not believe anyone has won two events in four straight years. At least not yet.

Davies is an Olympic hopeful who bravely overcame a severe allergic reaction that left a black, blotchy rash all over her arms and legs.

“I’m so happy,” Davies said. “I’m making Pennsylvania history, winning three times in a row. Hopefully next year will be my fourth time, so I’m just happy that I’m on a role.”

Kratz and the clock

As he watched Dock Mennonite speedster Austin Kratz motor to the finish line of the 2A 200 boys’ final, public address announcer Ron Lopresti exclaimed what everyone was thinking.

“It’s Kratz against the clock!” said Lopresti, also the District 1 chairperson for track and field.

In the 200 semifinals earlier in the day, Kratz had already set a state record of 21.27.

Austin Kratz, wind legal, set a new record in the semifinals of the AA boys’ 200 meter (21.27). Finals up later. @kratz_austin pic.twitter.com/IASOjrL0FT — Aaron Carter (@AceCarterINQ) May 26, 2018

Kratz, who won gold in the 100 (10.57), 200 (21.30) and 4×100 meters, didn’t beat the clock in the 200 finals, but he anchored the 4×100 team that did (41.75). Trinity set the previous mark of 42.23 in 2012.

“I think the biggest thing for me was to finally get a relay medal,” said Kratz, who will run at Arizona State. “In all I have 11 medals, and 10 of them are individual. It was really cool to come out in the 4×100, break the record and get a first place. To see how happy my teammates were and all the hard work they’d done paid off, it’s been one of the greatest days of my life.”

Saints go marching

The names changed, but the result stayed the same.

The Neumann-Goretti girls’ 4×800 team won the 2A championship by a wide margin without two of its “top” competitors.

“Top,” however, is a relative term.

The Saints’ relay squad is deep, talented and committed to team success, so it has not been difficult to shuffle the lineup.

“We know that when we come to big meets everybody has to play their part,” said junior Dasia Wilson. “Some people have individual [events] they have to take care of, so other people have to step up and do their part for the relays.”

The Saints dominated the whole competition and won the girls’ 2A team championship.

Senior Sydni Townsend and sophomore Mykala Perry also competed in multiple individual events, so freshmen Kimberly Johnson and Sherisse Peterson took over in the 4×800.

Townsend set a meet record in the 300 hurdles and took third in the 100 hurdles. She was also on the gold-medal 4×100 team with Perry, Wilson and senior Eliza Brooks.

Perry also won the 400. Wilson and Kami Joi Hickson finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 800.

And the Saints also won the 4×400 meters.

In the 4×800, they finished in 9 minutes,16.65 seconds. At the Penn Relays in April, the team of Hickson, Perry, Wilson and Townsend finished in a U.S. No. 1 time of 8:57.09.

Peterson, who has been suffering from Achilles’ tendon tendinitis in both feet, ran in the trials of the Penn Relays but was subbed out for the finals in part because of the injury.

Shooting, sharp pain persists, but Peterson said she wanted to push through for her team.

“I think we are one big family,” Hickson said. “Family has each other’s backs, and our team does as well. You could ask us to run anything from the 100 to the two mile and we’d do it because we love each other, and we want the best for the team and each other.”

Taylor triumphs

When she stepped to the starting line for the 100 hurdles, doubt crept into the mind of St. Basil freshman Tia Taylor.

It didn’t last long.

Across from her was last year’s champion, Brenna Cavanaugh from District 7, and Sydni Townsend, from Neumann-Goretti and who set a meet record in the 300 hurdles.

Taylor bested them both, winning the 100 hurdles in 14.48.

“I didn’t get out as well as I hoped to, but as the race went on I felt myself getting faster, and I went for it,” Taylor said.

As Taylor found her stride, Cavanaugh momentarily lost hers, clipping one of the last hurdles.

“I saw that she clipped the hurdle at the last second, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to go now!’ ”

With lightning bolt earrings in both ears, Taylor struck with power and confidence.

“It feels really good,” she said. “I did doubt myself a little bit when I got to the line.”

It wasn’t a complete surprise to her, though, she said. She felt something good coming. She bought the earrings last week before the District 1 championships.

Now, what’s next?

“I set the bar high,” she said, laughing. “I know that. Especially as a freshman. Now everybody’s like, ‘Whoa, she’s got three more years coming.’ ”

The Results

Girls’ Class 3A

100 – 1. Jonae Cook, Norristown, 12.00; 2. Hayden Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate, 12.06; 3. Casey Burton, North Allegheny, 12.24; 4. Jaleezia Gibson, Harry S. Truman, 12.28; 5. Lily Palacio-Lewis, Warwick, 12.35; 6. Raven Haston, Obama Academy, 12.35; 7. Riyana Owens, Dallastown, 12.35; 8. Leah Graybill, Warwick, 12.38.

200 – 1. Hayden Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate, 23.98; 2. Talitha Diggs, Saucon Valley, 24.24; 3. Jonae Cook, Norristown, 24.41; 4. Leah Graybill, Warwick, 24.70; 5. Jane Madson, Upper St. Clair, 24.90; 6. Rorie Spencer, Abington, 25.09; 7. Lauren James, Central, 25:14; 8. Ni Asia Williams, Cheltenham, 2:33.99.

400 – 1. Hunter Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate, 54.10; 2. Talitha Diggs, Saucon Valley, 54.95; 3. Alexis Crosby, Cheltenham, 55.51; 4. Rachel Helbling, South Fayette, 55.91; 5. Natalie Kwortnik, North Penn, 57.13; 6. Alice Fernald, Donegal, 57.19; 7. Hannah Seitzinger, Belle Vernon, 57.31; 8. Elicia Moore, Penn Wood, 57.30.

800 – 1. Esther Seeland, State College, 2:09.69; 2. Grace Forbes, Strath Haven, 2:10.97; 3. Maddie Salek, West Allegheny, 2:11.52; 4. Malia Anderson, Greensburg Salem, 2:13.22; 5. Keara Seasholtz, Radnor, 2:13.37; 6. Amy Willig, Great Valley, 2:13.49; 7. Sarah Crissman, Fleetwood, 2:13.86; 8. Kyra Carroll, Penn Wood, 2:14.37.

1,600 Run – 1. Taryn Parks, Greencastle, 4:46.09; 2. Katie Dammer, Abington Heights, 4:47.94; 3. Marlee Starliper, Northern, 4:49.01; 4. Savannah Shaw, Upper St. Clair, 4:49.51; 5. Andrea Demko, Hershey, 4:57.94; 6. Kileigh Kane, State College, 4:59.60; 7. Katie Locker, Elizabethtown, 5:00.52; 8. Sophia Toti, Carlisle, 5:00.65.

3,200 – 1. Marlee Starliper, Northern, 10:25.28; 2. Katie Dammer, Abington Heights, 10:30.79; 3. Abby Yourkavitch, Chambersburg, 10:37.49; 4. Hannah Schupansky, Oakland Catholic, 10:41.59; 5. Reagan Underwood, Wilson, 10:43.44; 6. Ariana Gardizy, North Penn, 10:46.42; 7. Kate Dickow, Warwick, 10:54.83; 8. Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest, 10:55.92.

100 hurdles – 1. Christina Warren, Perkiomen Valley, 13.71; 2. Jayla Ellis, Oakland Catholic, 14.03; 3. Madison Langley-Walker, Upper Dublin, 14.07; 4. Bailey Traszynski, Hempfield (Dist. 7), 14.49; 5. Jane Livingston, Conestoga Valley, 14.53; 6. Symone Foster, Exeter, 14.55; 7. Ele Knecht, Council Rock South, 14.80; 8. Amberly Valeriano, North Hills, 15.53.

300 hurdles – 1. Madison Langley-Walker, Upper Dublin, 41.94; 2. Molly Mangan, Mt. Lebanon, 42.86; 3. Taylor O’Brien, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 43.50; 4. Taylor Jede, Cumberland Valley, 44.17; 5. Ariana Eberly, Coatesville, 44.56; 6. Anias Williams, North Penn, 45.03; 7. Brianna Smith, Cheltenham, 45.34; 8. Bria Barnes, Cheltenham, 46.64.

4×100 relay – 1. Cheltenham, 46.80; 2. Coatesville, 46.97; 3. Avonworth/Northgate, 48.11; 4. North Penn, 48.28; 5. Pine-Richland, 48.54; 6. Exeter, 49.04. Disqualified: Warwick, Central.

4×400 relay – 1. Coatesville, 3:46.91; 2. Penn Wood, 3:50.84; 3. Warwick, 3:50.98; 4. Central Bucks West, 3:52.83; 5. Avonworth/Northgate, 3:53.75; 6. Butler, 3:54.40; 7. Central Bucks East, 3:59.54.

4×800 relay – 1. Central Bucks West, 9:13.71; 2. Strath Haven, 9:16.70; 3. State College, 9:17.03; 4. Owen J. Roberts, 9:17.34; 5. North Penn, 9:17.85; 6. J.P. McCaskey, 9:18.28; 7. Warwick, 9:18.78; 8. Butler, 9:19.79.

High jump – 1. Kate Donnelly, Council Rock North, 5-7; 2. Taye Dairo, Central Dauphin, 5-7; 3. Brianna Smith, Cheltenham, 5-7; 4. Taylor O’Brien, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 5-6; 5. Ameila McCloy, Central Mountain, 5-4; 6. Kate Willshaw, Easton, 5-4; 7. (tie) Rachael Spencer, State College, 5-2; Chanette Garrett, Pocono Mountain, 5-2; Rebeccah Pyo, Hempfield (Dist. 7), 5-2.

Long jump – 1. Taylor Givins, State College, 19-9; 2. Casey Burton, North Allegheny, 19-6; 3. Madison Langley-Walker, Upper Dublin, 18-10.75; 4. Natalie Kwortnik, North Penn, 18-8.25; 5. Amberly Valeriano, North Hills, 17-10; 6. Christina Warren, Perkiomen Valley, 17-9.25; 7. Jessica Kolesar, Norwin, 17-8; 8. Jordan Walk, Twin Valley, 17-3.50.

Discus – 1. Payden Montana, Berwick, 154-8; 2. Madisen Kling, Red Lion, 146-2; 3. Piper Klinger, Selinsgrove, 145-3; 4. Mackenna Orie, Hempfield (Dist. 7), 131-9; 5. Jena Reinheimer, Butler, 131-7; 6. Abby Whitatker, Corry, 129-3; 7. Emily Eckard, Dover, 129-3; 8. Jessica Slagus, 122-4.

Javelin – 1. Skylar Ciccolini, Mifflin County, 167-4; 2. Brianna Spirnak, Elizabeth Forward, 141-9; 3. Kirstin West, Palmyra, 134-6; 4. Lyndsay Malicky, Jersey Shore, 134-1; 5. Tara Higgins, Penncrest, 131-8; 6. Laurel Bristow, Baldwin, 130-3; 7. Renee Schultz, Bishop Shanahan, 127-11; 8. Keri Gearhart, Greencastle, 125-9.

Team Scoring – 1. Avonworth/Northgate, 38; 2. State College, 34; 3. North Penn, 29; 4. Upper Dublin, 28; 5. Cheltenham, 26; 6. Perkiomen Valley, 23; 7. Coatesville, 22; 8. (tie) Warwick, 20; Berwick, 20; Abington Heights, 20.

Girls’ Class 2A

100 – 1. Thelma Davies, Girard College, 11.82; 2. Breana Gambrell, Athens, 12.15; 3. Alexandra Brizzi, Calvary Christian, 12.53; 4. Eliza Brooks, Newmann Goretti, 12.57; 5. Maddie Raymond, South Park, 12.60; 6. Aubriante Cleckley, Riverside (Dist. 7), 12.60; 7. Terry Lee Talasky, Eisenhower, 12.70; 8. Tara Gologram, Hopewell, 12.81.

200 – 1. Thelma Davies, Girard College, 24.05; 2. Mykala Perry, Neumann Goretti, 24.94; 3. Eliza Brooks, Neumann Goretti, 25.60; 4. Marlina Voker, Mastery Shoemaker, 25.82; 5. Lydia Bottelier, Palisades, 25.87; 6. Terry Lee Talasky, Eisenhower, 26.20; 7. Maddie Raymond, South Park, 26.46; 8. Jada Smith, Swenson Arts & Technology, 27.09.

400 – 1. Mykala Perry, Neumann Goretti, 55.10; 2. Isabella Culver, Penns Valley, 57.46; 3. Sage Harmon, Bloomsburg, 57.80; 4. Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 58.11; 5. Morgan Donatelli, Hickory, 58.30; 6. Lorna Spiegle, Shade, 58.33; 7. Danae Plowden, Mastery Pickett, 1:00.15; 8. Holly Long, Saltsburg, 1:00.83.

800 – 1. Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 2:16.38; 2. Sidney Shemanski, Freeport, 2:16.55; 3. Dasia Wilson, Newmann Goretti, 2:17.12; 4. Kami Joi Hickson, Newmann Goretti, 2:17.89; 5. Paige Wess, Central Columbia, 2:18.61; 6. Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 2:18.64; 7. Sydney Wolf, Riverside (Dist. 7), 2:19.71; 8. Tina Capparell, Marian Catholic, 2:20.83.

1,600 – 1. Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 4:52.33; 2. Tina Capparell, Marian Catholic, 5:01.22; 3. Alyssa Campbell, New Brighton, 5:03.89; 4. Gianna Labbiento, Sharon, 5:05.58; 5. Annie Wicker, Quaker Valley, 5:07.43; 6. Rylee Kopchak, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 5:08.38; 7. Rebecca Snyder, Oley Valley, 5:10.42; 8. Sera Mazza, St. Joseph’s Catholic, 5:12.58.

3,200 – 1. Gionna Quarzo, Brownsville, 10:48.19; 2. Isabel Sagar, Loyalsock, 10:51.06; 3. Maddie McLain, Eastern York, 11:04.55; 4. Maddison Hayes, Fairview, 11:04.96; 5. Christina Difalco, Pine Grove, 11:06.08; 6. Rebecca Snyder, Oley Valley, 11:07.84; 7. Rebecca Pennington, Karns City, 11:08.33; 8. Elaina Clancy, Boiling Springs, 11:11.77.

100 hurdles – 1. Tia Taylor, St. Basil Academy, 14.48; 2. Skyla Wilson, Susquehanna, 14.52; 3. Sydni Townsend, Newmann Goretti, 14.53; 4. Brenna Cavanaugh, Bentworth, 14.58; 5. Jillian Warabak, Holy Cross, 15.16; 6. Michaela Bracken, United, 15.61; 7. Kendra Benton, Lakeview, 15.66; 8. Jayla Bernard, St. Basil Academy, 16:25.

300 hurdles – 1. Sydni Townsend, Neumann Goretti, 41.60, PIAA Record; 2. Skyla Wilson, Susquehanna, 42.29; 3. Mia Kilroy, Trinity (Dist. 3), 44.77; 4. Trina Barcarola, Western Wayne, 44.87; 5. Michaela Bracken, United, 44.91; 6. Kiera Cutright, Deer Lakes, 45.60; 7. Jada Smith, Swenson Arts & Technology, 45.65; 8. Leah Bergey, Milton, 45.88.

4×100 relay – 1. Neumann Goretti, 47.65; 2. Athens, 47.75; 3. Hickory, 49.15; 4. Loyalsock, 49.48; 5. Science Leadership Academy Beeber, 49.55; 6. Delone Catholic, 49.66; 7. Paul Robeson, 49.71; 8. Lakeview, 49.73.

4×400 relay – 1. Neumann Goretti, 3:49.78; 2. Hickory, 3:59.81; 3. Western Wayne, 4:00.98; 4. Palisades, 4:06.21; 5. Mifflinburg, 4:08.70; 6. Beaver, 4:08.96; 7. Central Cambria, 4:09.91; 8. Shade, 4:12.90.

4×800 relay – 1. Neumann Goretti, 9:16.65; 2. Central Cambria, 9:25.29; 3. Mount Carmel, 9:35.94; 4. Shady Side Academy, 9:26.76; 5. Camp Hill, 9:39.67; 6. Lake Lehman, 9:41.27; 7. Lewisburg, 9:41.48; 8. St. Joseph’s Catholic, 9:44.69.

Triple jump – 1. Breana Gambrell, Athens, 38-3.25; 2. Franzi Nace, Quaker Valley, 37-9.75; 3. Lauren Michina, Penn Cambria, 37-9; 4. Jayla Bernard, St. Basil Academy, 37-6; 5. Sara McKean, Oswayo Valley, 37-1.50; 6. Brenna Cavanaugh, Bentworth, 37-1.50; 7. Taylor Currier, Eastern York, 36-9; 8. Maddie Murphy, Bishop Carroll, 36.7.75.

Pole vault – 1. Morgan Gossard, Richland, 12-6; 2. Kendall Grossman, Moniteau, 11-6; 3. (tie) Trina Barcarola, Western Wayne, 11-0; Rylie Mong, Warrior Run, 11-0; Hailey Zurich, Loyalsock, 11-0; 6. Danielle Malesky, Delone Catholic, 11-0; 7. (tie) Alexis Gerwert, Bellwood Antis, 11-0; Corah Krantz, Lakeland, 11-0.

Shot put – 1. Tori Obenrader, North Clarion, 45-5.75; 2. Mallory Kauffman, Greenwood, 44-5.75; 3. Maura Huwalt, South Park, 44-01.25; 4. Michaela Burkhauser, Hickory, 41-11.50; 5. Maizee Fry, United, 40-7; 6. Trinity Clark, Kane, 39-11.75; 7. Sam Dyson, Punxsutawney, 39-2.50; 8. Madison Brooks, Waynesburg, 38-6.50.

Team scoring – 1. Neumann Goretti, 86; 2. Athens, 44; 3. Hickory, 29; 4. Shady Side Academy, 25; 5. South Park, 24; 6. Palisades, 23; 7. Girard College, 20; 8. Loyalsock, 19; 9. Kane, 17; 10. (tie) Bentworth, 16; Susquehanna Community, 16; St. Basil Acdemy, 16; Western Wayne, 16.

Boys’ Class 3A

100 – 1. Sayyid Saunders, Harry S. Truman, 10.62; 2. Cohen Russell, State College, 10.70; 3. Shawn Brown, Central Dauphin East, 10.72; 4. Kristian Marche, Imhotep Charter, 10.74; 5. Jamison Moccia, Boyertown, 10.80; 6. Abdul MacFoy, Wilson, 10.81; 7. Savion Hebron, Neshaminy, 10.84; 8. Luke Benson, Central Bucks West, 11.05.

200 – 1. Sayyid Saunders, Harry Truman, 21.40; 2. Savion Hebron, Neshaminy, 22.01; 3. Tyrese Kohlman, Franklin Regional, 22.31; 4. Eudel Moreta, Hempfield (Dist. 7), 22.37; 5. Rick Zink, Bishop Shanahan, 22.39; 6. Tom McDonough, North Hills, 22.68; 7. Tymir Jackson, Overbook, 22.70.

400 – 1. Rick Zink, Bishop Shanahan, 47.92; 2. Miles Green, St. Joseph’s Prep, 48.07; 3. Joseph Bruno, Mechanicsburg, 48.86; 4. Michael Welde, Council Rock North, 48.91; 5. Anderson Dimon, Pennridge, 49.07; 6. Michael Henning, Upper Dublin, 49.15; 7. Chase Ebersole, Cumberland Valley, 49.17; 8. Robert Dupell III, St. Joseph’s Catholic, 50.53.

800 – 1. Collin Ebling, Pottsville, 1:53.59; 2. Tyler Shue, Ephrata, 1:53.88; 3. Matt Busche, Franklin Regional, 1:54.66; 4. Mitchell Forgash, Wyoming Valley West, 1:54.70; 5. Aidan Sauer, Pennsbury, 1:54.72; 6. Ethan Zeh, Radnor, 1:54.88; 7. Collin Ochs, Council Rock South, 1:54.99; 8. Jarnail Dhillon, Upper Darby, 1:55.68.

1,600 – 1. Kyle Burke, Abington Heights, 4:16.93; 2. Jonah Hoey, Bishop Shanahan, 4:17.70; 3. Jonah Powell, Grove City, 4:18.79; 4. Vincent Twomey, LaSalle College, 4:21.40; 5. Cameron Binda, Greensburg Salem, 4:21.68; 6. Patrick Anderson, Mt. Lebanon, 4:21.71; 7. John David Lane, West Perry, 4:21.87; 8. Jack Wisner, Carlisle, 4:23.72.

3,200 – 1. Rusty Kujdych, Neshaminy, 9:04.98; 2. Noah Beveridge, Butler, 9:08.02; 3. Ryan Campbell, Council Rick North, 9:15.96; 4. Spencer Smucker, West Chester Henderson, 9:20.77; 5. Daniel McGoey, North Allegheny, 9:29.89; 6. Nate Price, General McLane, 9:31.33; 7. Morgan Cupp, Mechanicsburg, 9:31.40; 8. Cole Walker, Unionville, 9:34.21.

110 hurdles – 1. Ayden Owens, North Allegheny, 13.69, PIAA Record; 2. Richard Gilchrist, Harrisburg, 14.07; 3. C.J. Anderson, Delaware Valley, 14.33; 4. Taraje Whitfield, Penn Manor, 14.53; 5. Jared Elters, Coatesville, 14.57; 6. Chase Longenecker, State College, 14.80; 7. Allen Taylor, Williamsport, 14.81; 8. Alex Cluff, Wilson, 15.68.

300 hurdles – 1. Ayden Owens, North Allegheny, 36.68; 2. Taraje Whitfield, Penn Manor, 37.62; 3. C.J. Anderson, Delaware Valley, 37.77; 4. Jacob Wolfrum, Butler, 38.84; 5. Alex Cluff, Wilson, 38.87; 6. Luke Meckler, Pine-Richland, 39.46; 7. Godwin Kabanda, Northeast, 39.70; 8. Kyle Magee, Central Bucks South, 40.42.

4×100 relay – 1. Harry S. Truman, 41.57; 2. Downingtown East, 41.89; 3. Lower Merion, 41.90; 4. Central Dauphin East, 42.12; 5. William Tennent, 42.36; 6. Wilson, 42.40. Disqualified: State College, Latrobe.

4×400 relay – 1. Bishop Shanahan, 3:16.65; 2. St. Joseph’s Prep, 3:16.77; 3. Central Bucks West, 3:19.07; 4. Abington, 3:19.12; 5. Milton Hershey, 3:19.56; 6. Bensalem, 3:20.02; 7. J.P. McCaskey, 3:20.10; 8. Manheim Township, 3:22.46.

4×800 relay – 1. Central Bucks West, 7:42.95; 2. Pennridge, 7:46.27; 3. Ephrata, 7:47.30; 4. Seneca Valley, 7:50.74; 5. Boyertown, 7:50.98; 6. Butler, 7:56.10; 7. Mifflin County, 7:57.34; 8. Central Bucks East, 7:57.42.

High jump – 1. Jonathon Squadrito, LaSalle College, 6-8; 2. Anthony Jones, Bangor, 6-8; 3. Oliver Francis, George Jr. Republic, 6-7; 4. Trejon Turner, Tunkhannock, 6-7; 5. Emmanuel Mitchell, Penn Hills, 6-6; 6. (tie) Ahmir Johnson, Wissahickon, 6-4; Juan Mato-Segura, Reading, 6-4; Kevin Titus, Jersey Shore, 6-4; Elie Basagna, Ephrata, 6-4.

Long jump – 1. Ky’ron Harbin, Scranton, 23-4.75; 2. Ayden Owens, North Allegheny, 23-3.25; 3. Jose Barbon, Conestoga Valley, 22-9; 4. Markeith Baxter, William Tennent, 22-4; 5. Javonte Haynes, Liberty, 22-1.75; 6. Lance Hamilton, State College, 22-1.25; 7. Jake Hefkin, State College, 22-0; 8. Brendan O’Malley, Baldwin, 21-11.50.

Discus – 1. Zach Gehm, Seneca Valley, 194-8; 2. Brennen Wolf, Selinsgrove, 171-1; 3. Keith Dreese, Selinsgrove, 169-01; 4. Yobani Moreno, Bensalem, 166-10; 5. Sam Mastro, South Fayette, 166-5; 6. Joshua Anturase, Pennsbury, 163-0; 7. Patrick Maloney, Methacton, 158-10; 8. Daniel Buell, Corry, 153-8.

Javelin – 1. Marc Minichello, Wyoming Area, 198-0; 2. Daniel Jacobs, Elizabeth Forward, 195-4; 3. Chris Barrett, Northern, 187-10; 4. Josh Eidemiller, Lampeter Strasburg, 187-4; 5. Zach Gehm, Seneca Valley, 186-6; 6. Brad Heck, Cocalico, 184-8; 7. Ricky Ortega, Coatesville, 180-11; 8. Joe Grula, Hazleton, 179-4.

Team scoring – 1. (tie) Bishop Shanahan, 32; North Allegheny, 32; 3. Harry S. Truman, 30; 4. State College, 24; 5. (tie) Neshaminy, 20; Seneca Valley, 20; 7. Butler, 19.5; 8. Selinsgrove, 18; 9. (tie) St. Joseph’s Prep, 17; Central Bucks West, 17.

Boys’ Class 2A

100 – 1. Austin Kratz, Dock Mennonite, 10.57; 2. Michael Tomlin, Shady Side Academy, 10.97; 3. Brendan Sparr, Schuylkill Valley, 11.02; 4. William Gruber, Hickory, 11.08; 5. Marlin Devonshire, Aliquippa, 11.13; 6. Eric Bell, Bristol, 11.14; 7. Davon Thompson, Motivation, 11.20; 8. Nasir Savage, Motivation, 11.29.

200 – 1. Austin Kratz, Dock Mennonite, 21.30; 2. Armonte Paulk, Hill Freedman Academy, 22.02; 3. Tahmir Spencer, Lehighton, 22.53; 4. Donovan Sanders, Girard College, 22.63; 5. Brendan Zerfoss, Clarion, 22.94; 6. Ian Thrush, Brookville, 23.04; 7. Eric Bell, Bristol, 23.07; 8. Eric Zimmerman, Mifflinburg, 23.26.

400 – 1. Armonte Paulk, Hill Freedman, 48.28; 2. William Gruber, Hickory, 48.75; 3. Anthony Popalardo, Seneca, 49.37; 4. Donovan Sanders, Girard College, 49.56; 5. Brendan Zerfoss, Clarion, 50.19; 6. Cyril Babcanec, Lakeland, 50.64; 7. Jackson Coyne, Riverside (Dist. 7), 51.00; 8. Austin Keim, Wyomissing, 52.60.

800 – 1. Kamil Jihad, Newmann Goretti, 1:52.54; 2. Tyler Leeser, Milton, 1:53.44; 3. Zachary Tingley, Lakeview, 1:57.00; 4. Griffin Sites, Towanda, 1:57.91; 5. Jake Schneider, Seneca, 1:58.26; 6. Ian Anderson, Dock Mennonite, 1:58.33; 7. Sebastian Brudnicki, Mid Valley, 1:59.67; 8. Josh Yourish, Deer Lakes, 1:59.72.

1,600 – 1. Tristan Forsythe, Winchester Thurston, 4:14.87; 2. Garrett Baublitz, Juniata, 4:18.62; 3. Ethan Knoebel, Southern Columbia, 4:20.56; 4. Joe Cullen, Wyomissing, 4:25.54; 5. Gordon Pollock, Winchester Thurston, 4:28.20; 6. Colton Sands, Penns Valley, 4:28.65; 7. Daniel Ford, Quaker Valley, 4:28.75; 8. Jacob Martinez, Palmerton, 4:29.63.

3,200 – 1. Brenden Miller, Upper Dauphin, 9:19.65; 2. Andrew Stanley, Southern Huntingdon, 9:21.32; 3. Andrew Healey, Holy Cross, 9:32.58; 4. Josh Lewis, North East, 9:37.20; 5. Colton Sands, Penns Valley, 9:39.09; 6. Jack Miller, Jenkintown, 9:39.21; 7. Logan Horst, Lancaster Mennonite, 9:41.61; 8. Quinn Serfass, Loyalsock, 9:42.02.

110 hurdles – 1. Nazir Dunell, Elmer L. Meyers, 14.78; 2. Sam Hartman, South Park, 14.90; 3. Jacob Patton, Moniteau, 15.09; 4. Ronald Holmes, Newmann Goretti, 15.20; 5. Kobe Joseph, Sharpsville, 15.34; 6. Justin Vasas, Windber, 15.52; 7. Derek Herr, Littlestown, 15.60; 8. Daniel Layton, Waynesburg, 19.61.

300 hurdles – 1. Michael Tomlin, Shady Side Academy, 37.93; 2. Shawn Broadway, Derry, 38.33; 3. Josh Booth, McConnellsburg, 38.61; 4. Calvin Wetzel, Riverside (Dist. 7), 38.86; 5. Logan Grauer, Schuylkill Valley, 39.17; 6. Jacob Patton, Moniteau, 39.27; 7. Sam Hartman, South Park, 39.32; 8. Nick Smith, Dock Mennonite, 40.17.

4×100 relay – 1. Dock Mennonite, 41.75, PIAA Record; 2. Schuylkill Valley, 42.46; 3. Motivation, 42.98; 4. Aliquippa, 43.07; 5. Brookville, 43.23; 6. Girard College, 43.47; 7. Mount Carmel, 44.20. Disqualified: Bishop McDevitt (Dist. 12).

4×400 Relay – 1. Neumann Goretti, 3:19.09; 2. Wyomissing, 3:19.59; 3. Schuylkill Valley, 3:20.05; 4. Riverside (Dist. 7), 3:22.19; 5. Central Columbia, 3:23.75; 6. Lewisburg, 3:24.61; 7. Reynolds, 3:24.68; 8. Brookville, 3:25.91.

4×800 Relay – 1. Wyomissing, 7:56.71; 2. Mifflinburg, 8:00.75; 3. Schuylkill Valley, 8:01.49; 4. Riverside (Dist. 7), 8:02.10; 5. Elk County Catholic, 8:02.26; 6. Warrior Run, 8:03.47; 7. Danville, 8:04.07; 8. Reynolds, 8:05.25.

Triple jump – 1. Marco Maffeo, South Park, 46-2.25; 2. Senior Gyamfi, Church Farm, 45-1.25; 3. Clay Engle, Bellwood Antis, 44-11; 4. Brody Coleman, Keystone, 44-7.50; 5. Dylan Lanoue, Boiling Springs, 44-2.75; 6. Kasar Cameron, Wyalusing, 43-5; 7. Jeremy Clark, Wilmington, 42-9.75; 8. Brian Glen, West Shore Christian, 42-6.25.

Pole vault – 1. Joe Jardine, Schuylkill Valley, 16-3; 2. Matt Gosser, Reynolds, 14-6; 3. Daniel Layton, Waynesburg, 14-6; 4. Bryan Abel, Richland, 14-6; 5. Aiden Brewer, Greensburg C.C., 13-6; 6. Brant Long, Southern Columbia, 13-6; 7. Scotty Miller, Chestnut Ridge, 13-6; 8. (tie) Michael Jarecki, Fairview, 13-0; Khalid Holland, Tamaqua, 13-0.

Shot put – 1. Darien Yeager, Danville, 54-10.50; 2. Alex Martin, Dock Mennonite, 53-5.50; 3. Brock Grundy, Hickory, 52-6.75; 4. Bailey Blint, Kane, 51-4.75; 5. Josh Gose, Lewisburg, 51-0.75; 6. Myckel Brown, Washington, 49-3.25; 7. Evan McElderry, Oley Valley, 48-8.50; 8. Thomas Kitchell, Notre Dame Green Pond, 47-9.50.

Team scoring – 1. Schuylkill Valley, 56; 2. Dock Mennonite, 53; 3. (tied) Wyomissing, 29; Hickory, 29; 5. Neumann Goretti, 25; 6. South Park, 20; 7. (tie) Shady Side Academy, 18; Hill Freedman Academy, 18; 9. Riverside (Dist. 7), 17; 10. (tie) Danville, 16; Hopewell, 16.