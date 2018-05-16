sports

2018 All-Catholic League Baseball Team

Father Judge senior pitcher and first baseman Chuck Kelley will next play at Harford Community College in Bel Air, Md.
2018 All-Catholic League Baseball Team

MVP: Chuck Kelley, Father Judge

Pitcher of the year: Jake Kelchner, Arch. Carroll

Coach of the year: Tom Grandieri, Cardinal O’Hara

Offensive player of the year: Andrew Cossetti, La Salle

Defensive player of the year: Eric Marasheski, La Salle

First Team

P Chuck Kelley, Father Judge

Camera icon ELIZABETH ROBERTSON
La Salle senior hurler Joe Miller.

P Joe Miller, La Salle

P Jake Kelchner, Arch. Carroll

P Joe Messina, Neumann-Goretti

C Andrew Cossetti, La Salle

C Dan Hopkins, Cardinal O’Hara

Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK
St. Joseph’s Prep senior first baseman Brandon Sanders.

1B Brandon Sanders, St. Joe’s Prep

INF Eric Marasheski, La Salle

INF Adam Estrada, Arch. Ryan

INF Matt Spaeth, Father Judge

INF Luke Donaphan, St. Joe’s Prep

INF Nate Furman, Bonner-Prendie

DH Joe LaFiora, Neumann-Goretti

DH Justin Murawski, Father Judge

OF Anthony Cossetti, La Salle

Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK
Neumann-Goretti senior centerfielder and pitcher Colin Eiser.

OF Colin Eiser, Neumann-Goretti

OF Marquise Wood, Roman Catholic

Second Team

P Liam Nihill, Cardinal O’Hara

P Tyler Kehoe, Arch. Carroll

P Marquise Wood, Roman Catholic

Camera icon RICK O'BRIEN
Archbishop Carroll senior catcher Cole Chesnet.

C Cole Chesnet, Arch. Carroll

1B Chuck Kelley, Father Judge

INF Jack Ruch, La Salle

INF Aidan Baur, Neumann-Goretti

INF John DeMucci, Bonner-Prendie

DH Noah Andress, Conwell-Egan

OF Gaeton Grandelli, Roman Catholic

OF Chris Grill, Arch. Carroll

Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK
Archbishop Wood senior outfielder Kyle McNamee draws a walk against St. Joseph’s Prep.

OF Kyle McNamee, Arch. Wood

Third Team

P Gavin Moretski, La Salle

P Joe Richardson, St. Joe’s Prep

P Ryan Crowell, Conwell-Egan

C Matt Shepherd, Bonner-Prendie

Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK
Archbishop Wood senior catcher J.R. Gifford.

C J.R. Gifford, Arch. Wood

1B Mike Ferrara, Arch. Wood

INF Erik Grady, Roman Catholic

DH R.J. McGettigan, Neumann-Goretti

OF Billy Kelly, Father Judge

OF Matt Headley, Bonner-Prendie

OF Tyler Kehoe, Arch. Carroll

Published: