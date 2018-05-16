2018 All-Catholic League Baseball Team
MVP: Chuck Kelley, Father Judge
Pitcher of the year: Jake Kelchner, Arch. Carroll
Coach of the year: Tom Grandieri, Cardinal O’Hara
Offensive player of the year: Andrew Cossetti, La Salle
Defensive player of the year: Eric Marasheski, La Salle
First Team
P Chuck Kelley, Father Judge
P Joe Miller, La Salle
P Jake Kelchner, Arch. Carroll
P Joe Messina, Neumann-Goretti
C Andrew Cossetti, La Salle
C Dan Hopkins, Cardinal O’Hara
1B Brandon Sanders, St. Joe’s Prep
INF Eric Marasheski, La Salle
INF Adam Estrada, Arch. Ryan
INF Matt Spaeth, Father Judge
INF Luke Donaphan, St. Joe’s Prep
INF Nate Furman, Bonner-Prendie
DH Joe LaFiora, Neumann-Goretti
DH Justin Murawski, Father Judge
OF Anthony Cossetti, La Salle
OF Colin Eiser, Neumann-Goretti
OF Marquise Wood, Roman Catholic
Second Team
P Liam Nihill, Cardinal O’Hara
P Tyler Kehoe, Arch. Carroll
P Marquise Wood, Roman Catholic
C Cole Chesnet, Arch. Carroll
1B Chuck Kelley, Father Judge
INF Jack Ruch, La Salle
INF Aidan Baur, Neumann-Goretti
INF John DeMucci, Bonner-Prendie
DH Noah Andress, Conwell-Egan
OF Gaeton Grandelli, Roman Catholic
OF Chris Grill, Arch. Carroll
OF Kyle McNamee, Arch. Wood
Third Team
P Gavin Moretski, La Salle
P Joe Richardson, St. Joe’s Prep
P Ryan Crowell, Conwell-Egan
C Matt Shepherd, Bonner-Prendie
C J.R. Gifford, Arch. Wood
1B Mike Ferrara, Arch. Wood
INF Erik Grady, Roman Catholic
DH R.J. McGettigan, Neumann-Goretti
OF Billy Kelly, Father Judge
OF Matt Headley, Bonner-Prendie
OF Tyler Kehoe, Arch. Carroll