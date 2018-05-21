Monday's Pa. roundup: Penncrest baseball stuns Holy Ghost Prep in playoffs

The District 1 baseball and softball playoffs started on Monday, and the Penncrest baseball team pulled off a huge upset. Matt Arborgast drove in three runs as Penncrest stunned No. 1 seed Holy Ghost Prep, 13-2, in Class 5A first-round action. Tom Innaurato went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Lions, who will play West Chester Henderson in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Coming Tuesday …

The District 1 semifinals will take place for boys’ and girls’ lacrosse. The District 1 Class 3A boys’ volleyball semifinals are also on the schedule. Meanwhile, the lower classes in District 1 start the playoffs in baseball and softball. The PAISAA baseball tournament also gets underway on Tuesday.

On Monday …

Luke Zimmerman continued his dominant season as Marple Newtown defeated Unionville, 10-0, in the first round of the District 1 Class 5A baseball playoffs. Zimmerman struck out eight over five scoreless innings and helped his own cause with a homer. The Tigers will play Kennett on Wednesday.

***

Andrew Nole homered in Avon Grove’s 5-3 victory over Plymouth Whitemarsh in the first round of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs. Riley Davis knocked in two runs and Ryan Gerenser picked up the win on the mound. Up next for Avon Grove is No. 2 seed Spring-Ford.

***

Shane Manieri and Owen Lawn each drove in a run as La Salle took down St. Joseph’s Prep, 2-1, in the Catholic League quarterfinals. Gavin Moretski and Joseph Miller combined for nine strikeouts.

***

Trent Pierce’s bases-clearing double in the second inning helped Archbishop Carroll defeat Roman Catholic, 10-1. Cole Chesnet added a solo homer.

***

In other Catholic League playoff action, Jim White delivered a walk-off RBI single as Cardinal O’Hara edged Archbishop Wood, 3-2. Luke Sprague drove in two runs.

Softball

Faith Neary’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave Central Bucks West a 3-2 win over Owen J. Roberts in the first round of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs. The Bucks will play No. 1 seed Central Bucks South on Wednesday.

***

Quakertown advanced in the Class 6A playoffs with a 1-0 triumph over Methacton. Nikki Vanelli scored on Halle Frederick’s single in the bottom of the seventh for the Panthers, who will play North Penn on Wednesday.

***

Amanda Gomez went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored as No. 1 seed West Chester East handled Marple Newtown, 16-1, in the first round of the District 1 Class 5A playoffs. Paige Olson drove in three runs and Jess Gomez tossed four solid innings. The Vikings will next face West Chester Henderson, which won 13-3 over Radnor.

***

Devon Miller tossed five perfect innings as Bishop Shanahan moved on in Class 5A with an 11-0 blanking of Strath Haven. Miller struck out 14 and helped her own cause with a homer. Hannah Keiper hit two home runs for the Eagles, who will do battle with Upper Merion in the quarterfinals. Upper Merion shut down Mount St. Joseph, 12-0.

***

In other Class 5A action, Bean Hughes had two doubles and a homer as Upper Moreland cruised past Merion Mercy, 10-1. Next up for the Golden Bears is Interboro, which held off Phoenixville, 3-2.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Archbishop Carroll won its 18th consecutive Catholic League title with an 18-3 rout of Cardinal O’Hara. Katie Detwiler led the explosive Carroll attack with four goals and two assists.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Andrew Leinenbach netted five goals as Archbishop Wood got past Boys’ Latin, 15-3, in the District 12 Class 2A semifinals.