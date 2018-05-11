Standout defensive end Omar Speights transfers from Imhotep to Northeast May 11

Omar Speights (right) tries to chase down a Simon Gratz ballcarrier in Imhotep Charter’s 40-21 victory last season.

Omar Speights, a rising junior defensive end who helped Imhotep Charter advance to the PIAA Class 4A championship game last season, transferred at the end of last month to fellow Public League member Northeast.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder, who also played tight end and H-back for the Panthers, is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.

“All I can say is that he’s a great player, is a good kid, and we’re going to miss him,” Imhotep coach Nick Lincoln said Friday.

Speights has scholarship offers from Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Missouri, Oregon State, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Temple, among others. He was an Inquirer first-team all-Southeastern Pennsylvania selection last season.