sports

High School Sports

Standout defensive end Omar Speights transfers from Imhotep to Northeast

SGRATZ23
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Omar Speights (right) tries to chase down a Simon Gratz ballcarrier in Imhotep Charter’s 40-21 victory last season.
by , Staff Writer @ozoneinq | robrien@phillynews.com
Close icon

Rick O'Brien

Staff Writer

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

More by Rick O'Brien

More from Rick O'Brien Arrow icon

Omar Speights, a rising junior defensive end who helped Imhotep Charter advance to the PIAA Class 4A championship game last season, transferred at the end of last month to fellow Public League member Northeast.

Camera icon LOU RABITO
Omar Speights (top) and Kamal Harrison sack Bartram quarterback Mahmud Dioubate (1) in Imhotep Charter’s 33-0 win last season.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder, who also played tight end and H-back for the Panthers, is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.

“All I can say is that he’s a great player, is a good kid, and we’re going to miss him,” Imhotep coach Nick Lincoln said Friday.

Speights has scholarship offers from Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Missouri, Oregon State, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Temple, among others. He was an Inquirer first-team all-Southeastern Pennsylvania selection last season.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated: