Aaron Carter

Video: Lincoln-Neshaminy PIAA state quarterfinals highlights

Lincoln’s Aseem Lucky knocks the ball out of Neshaminy’s Chris Arcidiacono’s hands during their win on Saturday.
by Aaron Carter, STAFF WRITER
Lincoln held off neshaminy, 77-70, in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Archbishop Ryan.

Neshaminy senior Chris Arcidiacono led all scorers with 35 points, while Lincoln senior Tyree Corbett led the Railsplitters with 29 points and 20 rebounds.

Published:
