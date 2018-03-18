Video: Lincoln-Neshaminy PIAA state quarterfinals highlights

Lincoln held off neshaminy, 77-70, in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Archbishop Ryan.
FREE: For MORE videos, subscribe to Ace Carter Sports on YouTube
Neshaminy senior Chris Arcidiacono led all scorers with 35 points, while Lincoln senior Tyree Corbett led the Railsplitters with 29 points and 20 rebounds.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.