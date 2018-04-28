Quinn McCahon helps Malvern Prep lacrosse rout Avon Grove

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Malvern Prep’s Quinn McCahon (20) shoots after getting past Avon Grove’s Dominic Stella in the third quarter of the Friars’ 16-4 victory.

Quinn McCahon could barely take off his Malvern Prep jersey before being mobbed by teammates for tickets that could be turned in for T-shirts at the 18th annual Katie Samson Lacrosse Festival.

“It’s just one of the duties that comes with being a captain,” the senior midfielder said with a laugh.

McCahon and the Friars dominated faceoffs, notched four second-quarter goals in a seven-minute span, and dismantled Avon Grove, 16-4, Saturday afternoon at sun-soaked and crowded Radnor High.

With McCahon patrolling the middle and setting up scoring opportunities, the perennial Inter-Ac League power built a 6-0 advantage in the first half.

“He’s a pretty complete midfielder,” Malvern coach John McEvoy said. “He can distribute, he can score, he can play defense. He pretty much can do anything.”

The 8-4 Friars, who were slotted No. 7 in the most recent PhillyLacrosse.com rankings, made a big statement with their romp over the No. 1 and previously undefeated Red Devils (10-1).

“We seemed to be real dialed in,” McEvoy said. “We possessed the ball, we were patient, and we won a lot of faceoffs.”

Malvern lost in Inter-Ac play to Episcopal Academy and Haverford School, and bowed to Delbarton (N.J.) and Calvert Hall (Md.) in nonleague action.

“Coach McEvoy came to us a couple of practices ago and told us we needed to pick up the pace down the stretch,” McCahon said.

Katie Samson is a former Radnor goalie who suffered a spinal cord injury while sledding in 1999 and became a quadriplegic. Proceeds from the event benefit her foundation, which raises money for medical research and programs for people with disabilities.

Against Avon Grove, the defending PIAA Class 3A state champion, Matt Hilburn, a Boston University recruit, spurred a potent attack with a hat trick.

Jimmy Gabrielsen (Villanova), Seamus Glynn (Penn State), Jack Traynor (Penn State), Kieran Ward (Gettysburg), and Scott White (Ohio State) each produced a pair of tallies.

“We moved the ball around really well,” McCahon said. “On this team, anybody can score at any time.”

Trailing by 7-0 early in the second half, the Red Devils got their first score came from Scooter Whiteside. The Monmouth recruit found the net again 27 seconds later.

McCahon, who contributed a second-quarter goal, decommited from Penn last summer and shortly afterward pledged to Notre Dame.

“I feel like I have a better opportunity to win a national championship at Notre Dame, I love the coaches there, and it’s going to be fun watching football games in South Bend,” the 18-year said.

McCahon played receiver and cornerback for Malvern’s football team, and last fall helped the squad earn an outright Inter-Ac crown. He was a second-team all-league choice as a receiver.

Malvern Prep 1 5 7 3-16

Avon Grove 0 0 3 1-4

MP: Matt Hilburn 3, Jimmy Gabrielsen 2, Seamus Glynn 2, Jack Traynor 2, Kieran Ward 2, Scott White 2, Champ Doyle, Quinn McCahon, Gavin McGill.

AG: Scooter Whiteside 2, Jason Lengel, Jake Smith.

Saves: MP-Will Pettit 3. AG-Andrew Spencer 4.