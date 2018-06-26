Penn Charter boys' basketball coach Jim Phillips resigns

Jim Phillips (right) resigned from his post as head coach at Penn Charter.

Longtime Penn Charter boys basketball coach Jim Phillips has resigned, the school announced Tuesday in an email from athletic director John Thiel.

“Over a period of 18 years, Jim has served Penn Charter as a Middle School teacher, advisor, and upper school boys’ basketball coach,” Thiel said in a statement. “We wish Jim the very best in his future endeavors, [and] we have begun to organize a search for a new head boys basketball coach who will provide knowledge, motivation, and leadership for our program and our athletes.”

Last year, Phillips led the Quakers to the second round of the PAISAA playoffs before they fell to the Haverford School.

In addition to serving as coach, he worked as a math teacher. The statement said he resigned from both positions.

Phillips coached Penn Charter from 2000-2011 and returned to the Quakers in 2015.