Tuesday's Pa. roundup: Shipley beats Barrack Hebrew in PAISAA baseball playoffs

Shipley coach Bryan Bendowski chats with outfielder Jeff Extor (right) during a pitching change by Moorestown Friends in a Friends Schools League baseball semifinal Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Shipley. The host Gators went on to win, 11-0, in five innings.

Blake Rodack’s all-around performance helped Shipley beat Barrack Hebrew, 13-1, in the first round of the PAISAA baseball playoffs on Tuesday. Rodack got the win on the mound and helped his own cause with three RBIs. Cole Humes, Liam Riley, Jeff Extor, and Rodack all had doubles.

Coming Wednesday …

There will be plenty of softball and baseball playoff games after rain postponed numerous contests on Tuesday. The Catholic League semifinals will take place in both baseball and softball. Public League baseball enters the round of 16 while softball heads into the semifinals. Meanwhile, the PAISAA playoffs continue to roll on.

On Tuesday …

Brian Fehr scored two goals and the Perkiomen Valley boys’ lacrosse team used lockdown defense to beat Central Bucks West, 5-1, in a District 1 Class 3A playback game. Rob Farrington had seven saves for the Vikings, who earned their first-ever state playoff berth with the win.

***

Nick Braendel’s goal in the third overtime period gave Conestoga a 9-8 win over Avon Grove in the District 1 Class 3A semifinals. The Pioneers will face Garnet Valley in Thursday’s title game. The Jaguars got past Upper Dublin, 8-5, on Tuesday.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Kara Nealon recorded three goals and two assists as Garnet Valley secured a spot in the District 1 Class 3A title game with a 10-8 victory over Perkiomen Valley. Sam Hamalak made eight saves for the Jaguars, who will play Springfield (Delco) in Thursday’s championship. Bella Mastropietro found the back of the net in overtime to give the Cougars a 10-9 triumph over Unionville.

***

Sophia Murray scored in the final seconds as Owen J. Roberts took down Central Bucks West, 9-8, in a District 1 Class 3A playback game.

***

Gillian Schlenner netted nine goals as Collegium defeated Barrack Hebrew, 20-7, in the Tri-County League semifinals. Collegium will play Perkiomen School for the championship on Wednesday.