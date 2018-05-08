Alex Cabahug-Almonte engineers Archbishop Carroll girls lacrosse victory

By the time Alex Cabahug-Almonte’s head typically hits her pillow, there isn’t much the Archbishop Carroll junior hasn’t done.

Tuesday afternoon, she helped the Patriots jump on host Cardinal O’Hara early en route to a 17-2 win to close out the Catholic League regular season.

Then the real work began.

“Probably go home, do homework, eat,” she said, smiling. “I’ve always been doing extracurriculars my whole life and I think it gives me structure.”

National Honors Society, Student Ambassadors, community service, volunteer work and student council are just some of the activities that keep the budding engineer busy.

Growing up, her daydreams frequently entailed work as a Disney Imagineer, someone responsible for the creation, design, and construction of Disney theme parks and attractions around the globe.

Since then, the math-wiz’s dreams have evolved in import and scale.

“I think there’s not enough women in engineering,” she said.

Later, she added: “I think it’s important because if there’s more women in engineering it will show how much women can do. I think there are a lot of brilliant women in the world that are able to do (anything).”

Brilliance abounded on the field Tuesday.

Cabahug-Almonte, who finished with two goals, netted Carroll’s first goal by splitting a double-team on the right side before darting in front and firing.

Senior Katie Detwiler, a Loyola commit, finished with 4 goals, while 2 apiece came from Sydney D’Orsogna and Juliana Keith.

Freshman Rachel Familetti scored both O’Hara goals.

Shea Neary was also disruptive defensively in the first half, leading to an 8-1 Carroll lead at halftime.

Given her mastery of mathematics, it’s no wonder Cabahug-Almonte also has a penchant for precision.

“Alex is just the most consistent, error-free player we have,” said coach Lorraine Beers. “That’s one of our problems now. We’re making too many unforced errors, but you don’t see that on her stat-line.”

While she is still undecided on what school she’ll attend, Cabahug-Almonte is determined to add to the dearth of women she sees in engineering.

Her older sister, Jordan, is a mechanical engineering student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, or RPI, a private research university in Troy, New York.

“I guess it is tiring,” Cabahug-Almonte said of her busy schedule. “I’m always busy, but I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Box

Carroll 8 9 17

O’Hara 1 1 2

C: Katie Detwiler 4, Alex Cabahug-Almonte 2, Sydney D’Orsogna 2, Juliana Keith 2, Kelli Ann Matey 2, Sabrina Narda, Amber Germer, Madison Henry, Keri Daly, Grace Gallagher.

O: Rachel Familetti 2.

Saves: C — Julia Dellarata 3; O: Jackie Dueber-Peterson 10.