Friday's Pa. roundup: Natalie Florschutz tosses no-hitter as Coatesville beats Kennett

Natalie Florschutz struck out seven during a five-inning no-hitter Friday as the Coatesville softball team blanked Kennett, 11-0. Nicole Wuertz hit a grand slam and Kayla Bock added a two-run homer.

***

Sam Gomez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give West Chester East a 3-1 win over Bishop Shanahan.

***

Gabby Simms went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored as Pope John Paul II beat Upper Merion, 12-7. Hope Robinson, Alexandra Spzindor, and Ashley Remington all drove in two runs.

***

Hannah Greider hit two doubles and drove in three runs as Downingtown West held off West Chester Rustin, 9-7. Natalie Beebe struck out seven and went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.

***

Kaylee Fiocca struck out seven as String Theory cruised past GAMP, 19-3.

***

Madison Duffy homered in Central’s 12-4 triumph over Northeast.

Baseball

Bernie McGuire hit a grand slam as Father Judge took down Roman Catholic, 10-1. Matt Spaeth picked up the win on the mound and helped himself out at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs.

***

Luke Zimmerman knocked in three runs as Marple Newtown beat Penncrest, 11-1. Sean Standen got the win on the mound.

***

Devon Prep defeated Dock Mennonite, 3-0, behind outstanding pitching performances from Nick Ramanjulu and Andrew Czachor. Ramanjulu had nine strikeouts over five innings and Czachor tossed the final two frames.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Connor Roop netted four goals in Perkiomen Valley’s 11-1 victory over Methacton. Max Nice added three goals and Brian Fehr recorded six assists.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Sara Matson notched five goals as George School defeated Conwell-Egan, 13-7. Emily Matson had three goals.

***

Julia McCann and Annie McGarvey each scored three goals as Methacton rolled past Norristown, 20-3.

