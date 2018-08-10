Woodrow Wilson looking to take last step | Training camp preview

Anastasia has written sports in the Philadelphia area since 1980, serving as a Philadelphia Eagles beat writer as well as a sports columnist and sports editor at the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, N.J. before joining The Inquirer.

Woodrow Wilson

Last season: (8-4, reached S.J. Group 3 final)

Coach: Preston Brown (20-12 entering fourth season at his alma mater)

Schedule:

8/31: at Winslow Twp.

9/7: at Camden Catholic

9/15: at Frankford (Pa.)

9/22: at Cedar Creek

9/28: at Seneca

10/6: Shawnee

10/13: Delsea

10/20: Willingboro

11/22: at Camden

Outlook: The Tigers made a strong run to the South Jersey Group 3 final last season, losing to rival Delsea by 29-28 in a big-time battle in the championship game at Rowan. The goal this season is to take the next step and capture the program’s first sectional title since 2001. Woodrow Wilson has the potential to bring the trophy back to East Camden, although the Tigers will face a daunting regular-season schedule and compete in a loaded S.J. 3 field that is likely to include S.J. Top 5 powers Delsea and Timber Creek.

Leading the way will be senior QB Nick Kargman and Sr. WR/DB Stanley King. Kargman (6-3, 185) completed 147 of 239 passes for 2,072 yards and 28 TDs last season despite missing all of three games and most of a fourth with a broken left collarbone. Kargman, who has an offer from Rutgers, played one of the best games of his career in the sectional final, completing 25 of 39 passes for 318 yards and 3 TDs. King (6-5, 190), who has offers from Maryland, Virginia and Rutgers, among other offers from FBS programs, caught 11 TD passes and generated 955 receiving yards. He also had 5 INTs.

The Tigers feature top juniors in TE/DE Fadill Diggs (6-5, 235), one of the highest-recruited players in the state in the class of 2020, and RB/DB Muheem McCargo (5-10, 205), a physical and instinctive player. McCargo ran for 1,045 yards and 11 TDs as a sophomore and also was credited with 145 tackles. One key for Woodrow Wilson will be the play of the offensive line, which should be led by senior Chase Little (6-3, 280) and junior Malachi Townsend (6-5, 280) as well as senior Miles Frazier (6-5, 285), a highly touted transfer from Cherry Hill West. Senior WR/DB Naiem Simmons (5-10, 175) is another transfer from Cherry Hill West who could make a major impact. Simmons caught 12 TD passes last season for the Lions, including four in the Thanksgiving Eve game against Cherry Hill East. Other players to watch are senior DB Donte Heard (6-0, 175), junior DB Malik Harvey (6-0, 180) and junior WR/DB Quarmire Lewis (6-1, 175).

VIDEO: Woodrow Wilson senior QB Nick Kargman on the upcoming season for the Tigers @WilsonTigerAD https://t.co/wGsRcrS1V7 via @YouTube — Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) August 10, 2018

Schedule analysis: The Tigers have moved to the WJFL Constitution, a revamped division that includes old rivals Camden and Camden Catholic as well as new nemesis Delsea along with Cedar Creek and Willingboro. Woodrow Wilson will open with a “Zero Week” battle with Winslow Township, which will feature two of SJ’s top QBs in Kargman and the Eagles’ Prince-dru Bey. The Tigers’ first five games will be on the road, including a Sept. 15 visit to Frankford of the Philadelphia Public League. Woodrow Wilson will come home to Mike Rozier Stadium Oct. 6 for a battle with defending SJ 4 champion Shawnee, followed the next week by a home clash with Delsea. That Oct. 13 showdown with the Crusaders will make the third game between the teams in the last two seasons and could serve as a preview to another playoff battle. The regular-season finale will be the traditional Thanksgiving Day game with cross-town rival Camden, and the game could have some additional juice this season as both squads loom as potential S.J. Top 10 teams and one or both could still be alive in the state tournament.

Playoff prospects: The Tigers took a big step last season with that run to the sectional final and showed they belonged by pushing Delsea to the limit in the title game at Rowan. They have the potential to strike deep in the state tournament again, although a lot will depend on health and seeding as well as the status of S.J. 3 rivals such as Delsea and Timber Creek.

Player to watch: Stanley King is one of the more intriguing players in South Jersey. He’s 6-5 and moves like he’s 5-10, which is one reason that Brown has him playing cornerback at times. There aren’t any 6-5 cornerbacks in the NFL, much less at the high school level. Brown’s future at the college level likely is at WR, given that he such a speedy, rangy target with good ball skills. Some college coaches project him as a TE who can flex out and create matchup problems.

King and Kargman have developed good chemistry through their one high school season together as well as countless workouts and competitions with their NLG 7-on-7 team. King has announced on Twitter that he plans to make his college commitment on Aug. 15. He has narrowed his choices to five: Rutgers, Virginia, Toledo, Maryland and Louisville.