Wednesday's S.J. roundup: Gateway hits two grand slams in three innings in win over Haddon Township

Gateway players mob Jackson Kelly, who had the game-winning grand slam against Haddon Township at Gateway Regional High School in Woodbury Heights, N.J., on Wednesday.

Jackson Kelly hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the eighth Wednesday to power the Gateway baseball team to an 11-7 win over Haddon Township. It was the Gators’ second grand slam in the final three innings. Joe Norton hit one in the sixth and the earned win with two innings of scoreless relief, striking out five.

Watch: @GRHSGatorBBall wins 11-7 over @HThawksbaseball on this walk off grand slam by Jackson Kelly in B8 pic.twitter.com/n4pT8WSPgQ — Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) April 18, 2018

***

CJ Barrett scattered six hits and struck out seven over six innings in Sterling’s 5-3 victory over Woodbury.

***

Steve McCann-Goodnow racked up three hits and three RBIs to lead Medford Tech past Westampton Tech, 7-4. Matt Hodder added two RBIs for the Jaguars.

***

Matt Karpousis went 4 for 4 with three RBIs as Eastern topped Timber Creek, 12-6. Jesse Barbera added a triple and two runs scored while Jack Herman homered for the Vikings.

***

Max Dineen hit his eighth and ninth home run on the season and knocked in four runs as Pennsville rolled past Wildwood, 16-5. Dustin Garrison contributed two doubles for the Eagles.

Softball

Paige Hawthorn slammed a walk-off three-run to lift GCIT over Wildwood Catholic, 8-5, in eight innings. Briana Wilky and Chase Swank also homered for the Cheetahs.

***

Emma Brennan pitched a complete game allowing three earned runs as Lenape topped Washington Township, 5-3. Kirsten Cline and Jules Baker each had 3-for-4 performances for the Indians.

***

Miranda Horwath went the distance surrendering two runs in Maple Shade’s 9-2 victory over Pemberton. Horwath helped herself to a double and three RBIs and teammate Mikayla Ranjo chipped in three hits.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Meghan Roberts and Bella Runyan combined for seven goals as Moorestown Friends edged Pennington, 12-11.

***

Christina Cauley, Larissa Hatzold, and Victoria Rolon each recorded three goals to give Delran a 9-7 win over Holy Cross.

