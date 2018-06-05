Tuesday's S.J. roundup: St. Augustine wins sectional title behind homers from Nick Lonetto and Kenny Levari

Nick Lonetto blasted a three-run home Tuesday to lead the St. Augustine baseball team past Notre Dame, 6-1, to win the South Non-Public A title for a third straight year. Kenny Levari opened the scoring with two-run homer and Jack Billings added an RBI single for the Hermits.

Ryan Gray had an RBI single and a game-tying RBI double in the visiting seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Pennsville fell to Middlesex, 4-3, in eight innings in the NJSIAA Group 1 semifinals. Dustin Garrison contributed an RBI for the Eagles.

***

Matt Christopher recorded two of Seneca’s five hits in a 13-0 loss to Allentown in the NJSIAA Group 3 semifinals.