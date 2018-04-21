Saturday's S.J. roundup: Timber Creek softball wins in grand fashion

Eastern’s Jack Herman (6) is tagged out at home by Lenape’s Cade Hunter (7) during the sixth inning of a game at Lenape High School in Medford, N.J., on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Eastern won 10-1.

The Timber Creek softball team rallied from a four-run deficit to score two runs in each of the last four inning as the Chargers upended Williamstown, 8-6, in nine innings. Jordan Diering pitched 8 1/3 innings of two-run ball in a no-decision. Mckenna Moore and Jen Canfield each homered and had two RBIs for the victors.

***

Karly Messina struck out nine during a complete game five-hitter to lead Cherokee past Egg Harbor Township, 7-1. Jordyn Deveney and Marissa Ditore both doubled and drove in a run for the Chiefs.

***

Selena Aponte punched out seven while allowing four hits in Rancocas Valley’s 8-1 victory over Burlington Township in the BCSL Final. Danielle Quinones smacked a three-run homer and Ashley Delany recorded two doubles for the Red Devils.

Baseball

Ethan Long went 3 for 6 with a double and an RBI as Schalik edged Gloucester, 6-5, in 11 innings. The teams exchanged one-run innings in the eighth, ninth, and 10th., before Cougars shut the door in the 11th. Starter Jacob Mihalecz did not factor in the decision, but went 7 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run.

***

Gabe Finocchi allowed no earned runs over six innings as West Deptford topped Collingswood, 7-4. RJ Mason went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Eagles. Christopher Latch hit three triples for the Panthers.

***

Jack Herman doubled and homered for two RBIs as Eastern defeated Cherry Hill East, 8-2. Dylan Stezzi doubled and picked up three RBIs for the Vikings.

***

Damien Bowman Clark went the distance fanned 11 and allowing one hit in Maple Shade’s 6-0 shutout over LEAP Academy. Bowman Clark, Yariel Ingles, and Luke Kinnerman had two RBIs apiece.

***

Jake Perkins recorded a double and four RBIs as Cinnaminson downed New Egypt, 9-6. Nick Sullivan added a double, triple, and three RBIs for the Pirates.

Joe Long Classic

James Milward surrendered three hits in a complete game to lead Pitman past Glassboro, 1-0. Montana Milward doubled and represented the lone RBI for the Panthers.

***

Pitman swept its doubleheader with a 3-2 triumph over Gateway. Dutchie Hess went the distance giving up one earned run. He helped himself to two doubles and two RBIs.

***

Joe Norton scattered seven hits in a complete game as Gateway beat GCIT, 3-2. Jackson Kelly drove in two runs for the Gators.

***

Colin Dutton doubled and knocked in two runs as Gateway rolled to a 14-4 victory over Glassboro. Anthony Mucciolo went 2 for 2 with three RBIs for the Gators.

Al Hedelt Baseball Tournament

Kingsway used a four-run visiting seventh in a 5-3 victory over Absegami. Sean Szestowicki homered and saved Matt Lipka’s win.

***

Dominick McLaughlin, Jose Mateo, and Ervin Bogan all homered as Vineland cruised to a 21-6 win over King’s Christian.

Dengler Classic

Dylan Sturtevant collected three hits including a double and two RBIs in Holy Cross’ 10-9 triumph over Florence. Andrew Paolini earned the win with 2 2/3 scoreless relief innings.

