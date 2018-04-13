Thursday's South Jersey roundup: Accardo, Heck, Slack record hat tricks in Eastern girls' lacrosse win

Haddonfield’s Aiden Blake (26), pictured in a game against Clearview last April, scored six times in 10-7 loss to St. Augustine Thursday.

Tori Accardo, Kara Heck and Savannah Slack scored a hat trick each on Thursday to give the Eastern girls’ lacrosse team a 12-8 win against host Washington Township.

Jenna Casole, Dani Mlkvy and Marissa Robbins rounded out the scoring with one goal apiece.

Deanna Balsama paced the Minutemaids with six goals on the afternoon in the loss.

Rachael Cardone, Sophia Cross and Molly Monaghan combined for nine goals as Bishop Eustace rolled past Gloucester Catholic 18-3, at home.

Baseball

Connor Coolahan doubled twice for Shawnee as the Renegades edged rival Lenape, 6-2, at home in Olympic Conference action. Dylan Parker got the win on the mound.

Paul VI got home runs from Ryan Maylie, Ryan Rumsey and AJ Tropiano but fell to Bishop Eustace, 13-11. Sky Duff homered for the Crusaders in the win.

Chris Mariani, Steve DiTomaso, Conor MacNeill and Alex Kadar all doubled for Haddonfield as the Bulldawgs edged Overbrook, 8-2. Chris Brown earned the win in Colonial Conference action.

Will Mesa hit a three-run home run and drove in three runs to lift Northern Burlington past Burlington Township, 13-0. Joe Horton pitched a complete game shutout and struck out two in the win.

Softball

Gracyn Banks and Cassie Hesson both doubled and Bailey Enoch got the win on the mound as Burlington Township edged Delran, 9-4, on the road.

Lindsay Konick went 3 for 4 and scored two runs to lift Ocean City to a 9-3 win against Middle Township at home. Konick drove in three runs in the win.

Karly Messina singled three times and drove in two runs as Cherokee held off rival Shawnee, 4-3. Messina also got the win on the mound for the Chiefs.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Aiden Blake scored six times, but Haddonfield fell to St. Augustine, 10-7, at home.

