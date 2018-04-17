Monday's South Jersey roundup: Pottillo nets 100th career goal for Camden Catholic girls' lacrosse

Camille Pottillo scored her 100th goal Monday for the Camden Catholic girls’ lacrosse team in a 13-5 win against visiting Haddon Township. Pottillo scored twice in the win while Saige Lyn Gidzinski led the Irish with a hat trick. Devin Rybacki and Kate Walsh also tallied a pair of goals for Camden Catholic in the win.
Washington Township’s Deanna Balsama posted six goals in the Minutemaids’ 17-9 win against visiting Cherry Hill West. Balsama became just the second player in score history to hit the 200-goal mark. Erin Renshaw scored three times while Jennie Boyle, Gab Raspanti and Hannah Schrader added two goals apiece.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Shawnee got hat tricks from both Blake Brinster and Chris Lyons to top Seneca, 9-3, at home in Olympic Conference action. Bailey Pringle, Tom Shinske and Gavyn Wilson rounded out the scoring with one goal each.
