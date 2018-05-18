Friday's S.J. roundup: Lindy Web's milestone goal highlights Seneca's quarterfinal win

Lindy Web scored three goals Friday to notch the 100th of her career and led the Seneca girls’ lacrosse team to an 18-3 victory in the South Group 3 quarterfinals. The Golden Eagles will face Ocean City on Tuesday.

***

Abigail Evans, Devon Kelty, and Ella Champingy each had four goals as Woodstown defeated Collingswood, 17-4, in the South Group 1 quarterfinals. The Wolverines will play Holy Cross in Tuesday’s semifinal.

In other Group 1 quarterfinals action, Brielle Bennett scored a game-high four goals in Holy Cross’ 14-4 triumph over Holy Spirit. Jessica Silverio added three goals for the Spartans. Holy Cross will host Woodstown on Tuesday.

Girls’ Golf

The first Lenape Regional High School Girls Golf Cup will take place on Tuesday, May 22nd at Little Mill Country Club in Marlton, NJ. Teams from Lenape, Cherokee, Shawnee and Seneca will compete in the inaugural 18-hole event.