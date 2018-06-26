Lindenwold duo excited about playing in Taliaferro all-star game

It took him three years to win the starting QB job, and Temple's Frank Nutile doesn't plan to give it up

It took him three years to win the starting QB job, and Temple's Frank Nutile doesn't plan to give it up Jun 26

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Lindenwold teammates Josiah Roberts (left) and Terrance Saysay will play for the same team in Thursday’s all-star game at Rowan.

Josiah Roberts can’t wait for one final chance to showcase his skills.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back from Lindenwold will compete during Thursday’s 2018 Adam Taliaferro Foundation/South Jersey Football Coaches Association All-Star Football Classic.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Rowan University and proceeds benefit the Adam Taliaferro Foundation. The Foundation was started in 2001 and has raised nearly $1 million, helping others who have incurred spinal injuries throughout the tri-state area.

The game consists of many of the top seniors from South Jersey. This past season Roberts rushed for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns on 147 carries for an average of 8.9 yards per carry. He also played in the secondary, recording 28 tackles.

“It means a lot to play in this game, knowing there are players from all over South Jersey and some of the best players in one game,” Roberts said during a break in practice on Tuesday at Rowan.

Roberts is a member of the White team, which consists of players from Camden, Gloucester and Salem Counties. The Blue team is comprised of players from Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

It means even more that Roberts will be playing in the game with his teammate linebacker Terrance Saysay.

When the original rosters were released Saysay wasn’t on the team, but as usually happens, players drop off for some reason or another. Saysay, a 5-8, 160-pound linebacker, was asked earlier this month if he would like to compete in the game and he didn’t hesitate to respond.

“I was really excited when I was approached about this,” said Saysay, who had 79 tackles and 13 tackles for loss, including eight sacks as a senior. “I told them I am down to play because I love football.”

Lindenwold, a Group 1 school, went 3-7 this past season, but the talent of Roberts and Saysay was noticed by the all-star committee.

“We are small program and people might not think we have a lot of good players so this is a chance for us to show out athletic ability,” Roberts said.

Both players will continue their football careers at Division-III schools. Roberts will attend Delaware Valley College and Saysay is headed to Fairleigh Dickinson in Teaneck.

“This game will help me get ready for college football,” Saysay said.

Most of all, the two teammates relish the chance to represent their school one final time and to suit up side-by-side once more.

“It’s fun because I thought we were done playing football together,” Roberts said. “Now I get one last time to play with my teammate and friend.”

White Team roster

Damon Rice, 5-8, 150 WR Camden; Dave Burns, 6-5, 185 K Triton; Glen Liccketo, 5-8, 180 DB Triton; Kevin Zehner, 6-1, 180 WR Kingsway; Anthony Rodriguez, 5-8, 170 DB Haddon Township; Matt DiOrio, 5-9, 175 QB Haddon Heights, Ryan Jennings, 5-9, 170 DB Eastern; Cody Wolf, 5-11, 165 DB Woodstown; John Maldanado, 6-0, 190 WR Glassboro; Braheem Whitfield, 5-8, 140 DB Pennsauken; CJ Barrett, 6-1, 200 QB Sterling; Tariq Sneed, 5-9, 170 DB Timber Creek; Josiah Roberts, 5-10 190 RB Lindenwold; Shane Snyder, 5-8, 185 LB Audubon; Bill Goldsborough, 6-0, 230 DE Delsea; Conner Weatherby, 5-8, 175 LB Clearview; Terrance Saysay, 5-8, 160 LB Lindenwold; Nick Bard, 5-8, 180 RB Pennsville; Tyreese Snipe, 6-0, 210 RB Schalick; Jared Colbert, 5-10, 205 LB Highland; Naseer Bateman, 5-11, 185 LB Paulsboro; Michael McAleer, 6-0 190 LB Gloucester Catholic; Anthony Boykin, 5-10, 210 DE Clayton; Kyle Burkhardt, 6-1, 200 TE Gloucester; Stephen Jones 6-2, 265 OL-DL Camden; DaShawn Seals, 5-11, 235, OL-DL Penns Grove; Lamar Price, 5-11, 270 OL-DL Sterling; Will Murray, 6-1, 245 OL-DL Haddonfield; Nick Adinolfi, 6-0, 230 OL-DL Williamstown; Kyle Murphy, 6-0, 250 OL-DL Gloucester Catholic; Nick Wolfe, 5-11, 230 OL-DL Williamstown; Tyler Cobb, 6-2, 250 OL-DL West Deptford; Malik Dunbar, 6-2, 290 OL-DL Collingswood; Taqe’von Stanback, 6-1, 285 OL-DL Salem; Dustin Moore, 6-3, 300 OL-DL Woodbury; Jairo Ramos, 6-0, 210 TE Woodrow Wilson; Andrew Klitchko 6-2, 230 DE Bishop Eustace; Mike Bilodeau, 6-1, 180 WR West Deptford, Travon King, 6-4, 205 DE Woodrow Wilson; Michael Johnson, 5-11, 180 WR Timber Creek.

Head coach: Rob Hinson, Timber Creek

Blue Team roster

Mitchell Lisa, 5-11, 180 WR Moorestown; Trae Green, 5-11, 175 QB Willingboro; Xavier File, 6-1 190 WR St. Augustine; LaMark Jones, 5-11, 185 WR Cumberland; Ahmad Jones, 6-1, 190 DB Atlantic City; Maurice Sherrod, 5-11, 190 RB Egg Harbor Township; Revell Williams, 5-10, 170 DB Bridgeton; Jake Schillinger, 5-11, 170 RB Shawnee; Jimmy Browne, 5-10, 190 RB Burlington City; Andrew Marcucci, 5-10, 180 QB Absegami; Luke Flores, 5-9, 190 LB Palmyra; Drew Hastie, 5-11, 195 RB Seneca; Purvis Hatcher, 5-8, 180 DB Cumberland; Cejai Parrish, 5-10, 184 DB St. Joseph; J’Wan Steward, 5-8, 170 RB Moorestown; Kadin Pegram, 5-9, 170 WR Burlington Township; Nasir Chapman, 5-11, 165 WR Cedar Creek; Nasir Palmer-Smith, 6-0, 200 DB Delran; Shane Scott, 6-1, 215 LB Lenape; Dominique Daniel, 6-0, 190 LB Oakcrest; Daequan Jackson-Swope, 6-0, 170 DB Rancocas Valley; Wynah Kent, 6-0, 190 LB Vineland; Daniel Woelfel, 6-0, 225 OL Hammonton; Owen Kramer, 5-11, 210 DE Holy Spirit; Joel White, 6-1, 230 OL Middle Township; Andrew Cardinalli, 5-10, 209 DE Cherokee; Billy Costner, 6-1, 230, DE Bordentown; Will Conaty, 6-2, 200 OL Moorestown; Frank Rivers, 6-1, 230 DE Cedar Creek; Nassir Pettiford, 6-2, 240 DL Riverside; Kai Leibfried, 5-11, 215 DE Cinnaminson; Anthony Lord, 6-1, 255 OL Holy Spirit; Zahere Ritman, 6-2, 250, DL Burlington City; Kahimar Matthews, 6-2, 280, LB Lower Cape May; Dahsan Birch, 6-0, 290 OL St. Joseph; Magdiel Cordero, 5-8, 275 OL Willingboro; Jared Williams, 6-3, 270 OL Pemberton; Dominic Brunozzi, 6-2, 320 OL Buena; Jamal McDowell, 6-7, 330 OL Burlington City; Brian Beck, 6-2, 310 OL Holy Cross; Clay Olley, 6-0, 210 K Cedar Creek; Saheed Grandison 6-3, 215 TE Bridgeton; Jacquey Mendez, 6-1, 180 WR Bordentown; Wayne Davenport, 5-11, 175 WR Cherokee

Head coach: Dwayne Hendricks, Cumberland.