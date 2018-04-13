Friday's S.J. roundup: Mallory Skelly leads Sterling softball to win over Williamstown

Ryan Raftery (left) scored two goals for Cherokee on Friday.

Mallory Skelly doubled and homered Friday as the Sterling softball team beat Williamstown, 12-11. Megan Barbara added three hits and three RBIs for the Silver Knights.

***

Vanessa Bowen doubled twice as part of a nine-run first inning as Highland defeated Woodstown, 9-1. Sydney Arrigale scattered seven hits in a complete game and helped herself with a double.

***

Hailey Archer collected two hits and allowed just four on the mound while striking out 10 to lead Northern Burlington past Moorestown, 10-3.

***

Megan Stanton stroked two doubles and three RBIs in Maple Shade’s 7-2 win over Holy Cross.

***

Jenna Goodman posted two hits, two runs and drove in four in Westampton Tech’s 19-9 victory over Burlington City. Skylah Cartwright added two hits and two RBI for the Panthers.

Baseball

Robert Barrientos went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as Pennsauken edged Burlington Township, 4-3. Giezi Medina saved Ramon Anduja’s win, who gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

***

Dylan Stezzi and Jesse Barbera each homered and had two hits to carry Eastern past Cherokee, 7-4. Jack Winsett added two doubles for the Vikings.

***

Julian Lopez delivered a 3-for-3 day with a home run as Northern Burlington upended Moorestown, 7-3. Cam Clauser and Ryan Feig each contributed two hits and two RBI for the Greyhounds.

***

Johnny Schroeder collected three hits and three runs as Bordentown beat Riverside, 11-5. Chris Wade knocked in four runs for the Scotties. Kyle Marchetti struck out seven in five innings to earn the win.

***

Anthony Fazio went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs as Hammonton rolled past Deptford, 13-3. GianCarlo Palmieri and Bradley Santanello also went yard for the Blue Devils.

***

Shawn Dougherty posted three hits and three RBIs as Clearview outlasted Gloucester Catholic, 18-16. Aidan Hoffman had two hits and scored four times for the Pioneers. Evan Giordano, Lillo Paxia, Luke Lesch, and Ian Murphy all homered for the Rams.

***

Jeremiah Torres threw a two-hit complete game with four strikeouts as Vineland topped Atlantic County Tech, 5-2. Sam Celebre led the offense with two hits and an RBI.

***

Josh Crowding recorded a double, a home run, and drove in two in Kingsway’s 13-4 win. Sean Szestowicki doubled twice, and Jake Newsom knocked in three runs for the Dragons.

***

Kevin Eaise threw a complete game while striking out six and racking up three hits at the plate as St. Augustine downed Millville, 10-2. Josh Hood contributed a two-run homer in the sixth inning for the Hermits.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Alex Richardson scored three goals as Rancocas Valley defeated Delran, 12-9. John Ipri and Aidan Ryan chipped in two goals apiece for the Red Devils.

***

Ryan Raftery scored two goals as Cherokee sneaked past Washington Township, 7-6.

***

Kevin Albright recorded three goals as Oakcrest topped Atlantic City, 7-4. John Liberty had 13 saves for the Falcons. Conor Campbell scored all four goals for the Vikings.

***

Ian Gray scored a game-high five goals in Seneca’s 14-6 victory over Cherry Hill East. Owen Dwyer, Dan Kurp, and Shawn O’Keefe added two goals for the Golden Eagles.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.