Friday's S.J. roundup: Mallory Skelly leads Sterling softball to win over Williamstown

Mallory Skelly doubled and homered Friday as the Sterling softball team beat Williamstown, 12-11. Megan Barbara added three hits and three RBIs for the Silver Knights.
Vanessa Bowen doubled twice as part of a nine-run first inning as Highland defeated Woodstown, 9-1. Sydney Arrigale scattered seven hits in a complete game and helped herself with a double.
Hailey Archer collected two hits and allowed just four on the mound while striking out 10 to lead Northern Burlington past Moorestown, 10-3.
Megan Stanton stroked two doubles and three RBIs in Maple Shade’s 7-2 win over Holy Cross.
Jenna Goodman posted two hits, two runs and drove in four in Westampton Tech’s 19-9 victory over Burlington City. Skylah Cartwright added two hits and two RBI for the Panthers.
Baseball
Robert Barrientos went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as Pennsauken edged Burlington Township, 4-3. Giezi Medina saved Ramon Anduja’s win, who gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.
Dylan Stezzi and Jesse Barbera each homered and had two hits to carry Eastern past Cherokee, 7-4. Jack Winsett added two doubles for the Vikings.
Julian Lopez delivered a 3-for-3 day with a home run as Northern Burlington upended Moorestown, 7-3. Cam Clauser and Ryan Feig each contributed two hits and two RBI for the Greyhounds.
Johnny Schroeder collected three hits and three runs as Bordentown beat Riverside, 11-5. Chris Wade knocked in four runs for the Scotties. Kyle Marchetti struck out seven in five innings to earn the win.
Anthony Fazio went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs as Hammonton rolled past Deptford, 13-3. GianCarlo Palmieri and Bradley Santanello also went yard for the Blue Devils.
Shawn Dougherty posted three hits and three RBIs as Clearview outlasted Gloucester Catholic, 18-16. Aidan Hoffman had two hits and scored four times for the Pioneers. Evan Giordano, Lillo Paxia, Luke Lesch, and Ian Murphy all homered for the Rams.
Jeremiah Torres threw a two-hit complete game with four strikeouts as Vineland topped Atlantic County Tech, 5-2. Sam Celebre led the offense with two hits and an RBI.
Josh Crowding recorded a double, a home run, and drove in two in Kingsway’s 13-4 win. Sean Szestowicki doubled twice, and Jake Newsom knocked in three runs for the Dragons.
Kevin Eaise threw a complete game while striking out six and racking up three hits at the plate as St. Augustine downed Millville, 10-2. Josh Hood contributed a two-run homer in the sixth inning for the Hermits.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Alex Richardson scored three goals as Rancocas Valley defeated Delran, 12-9. John Ipri and Aidan Ryan chipped in two goals apiece for the Red Devils.
Ryan Raftery scored two goals as Cherokee sneaked past Washington Township, 7-6.
Kevin Albright recorded three goals as Oakcrest topped Atlantic City, 7-4. John Liberty had 13 saves for the Falcons. Conor Campbell scored all four goals for the Vikings.
Ian Gray scored a game-high five goals in Seneca’s 14-6 victory over Cherry Hill East. Owen Dwyer, Dan Kurp, and Shawn O’Keefe added two goals for the Golden Eagles.
