Saturday's Pa. roundup: Neumann-Goretti edges Springside Chestnut Hill thanks to sacrifice fly

Neumann Goretti’s Aidan Baur, shown here in last year’s state championship game, got the win on Saturday.

Joe Mastrobuoni knocked in Joe Lafiora on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Neumann-Goretti baseball team over Springside Chestnut Hill, 1-0, on Saturday. Aiden Baur got the win by throwing an 1 2/3 innings of relief. Collin Eiser started for the Saints, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless frames.

***

Andrew Cossetti’s two-RBI double fueled a seven-run seventh inning as La Salle defeated Episcopal Academy, 8-1. Joe Miller earned the win in four innings of work.

***

Lonnie White doubled as Malvern Prep topped Cardinal O’Hara, 11-3.

***

Isaiah Winikur totaled three hits, including a home run, in Haverford School’s 17-11 victory over Westtown. Pat Toal added two hits and also went yard for the Fords.

