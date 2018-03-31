Saturday's Pa. roundup: Neumann-Goretti edges Springside Chestnut Hill thanks to sacrifice fly

Joe Mastrobuoni knocked in Joe Lafiora on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Neumann-Goretti baseball team over Springside Chestnut Hill, 1-0, on Saturday. Aiden Baur got the win by throwing an 1 2/3 innings of relief. Collin Eiser started for the Saints, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless frames.
***
Andrew Cossetti’s two-RBI double fueled a seven-run seventh inning as La Salle defeated Episcopal Academy, 8-1. Joe Miller earned the win in four innings of work.
***
Lonnie White doubled as Malvern Prep topped Cardinal O’Hara, 11-3.
***
Isaiah Winikur totaled three hits, including a home run, in Haverford School’s 17-11 victory over Westtown. Pat Toal added two hits and also went yard for the Fords.
