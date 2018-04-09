Monday's South Jersey roundup: Owen Gerold's walkoff HR lifts Camden Catholic

Owen Gerold hit a three-run walkoff home run Monday to give the Camden Catholic baseball team a 7-6 win against visiting Washington Township. The Minutemen scored all six runs in the seventh inning, including a base-clearing triple from Anthony Buffone to give Washington Township the lead.

Jack Broker scored the winning run for host Moorestown to edge Delran, 13-12, after Brian McMonagle hit a ground ball with the bases loaded. Tim Sever scored the tying run for the Quakers earlier in the seventh inning.

Girls Lacrosse

Senior Molly Monaghan scored her 100th career goal as host Bishop Eustace edged Rancocas Valley, 10-9. Monaghan, who finished the day with three goals, is the ninth player in program history to hit the 100 goal mark in the program’s 11-year history.

Madelyn Orefice tallied five goals to lift Cherry Hill West to a 14-3 win against visiting Cherry Hill East. Kelsey Clauss added four goals for the Lions in the victory.

Dani Mlkvy and Savannah Slack posted a hat trick each to lead Eastern past Cherokee, 11-6, at home. Kara Heck and Jessica Kinser finished the day with two goals apiece.

McKenzie Blake led Haddonfield with six goals as the Bulldawgs rolled past West Deptford, 19-4.

Softball

Atlantic Tech came back from down one run in the bottom of the seventh inning to top visiting Cape May Tech, 14-13. The Red Hawks scored the game-winning run off a wild pitch that scored pinch runner Zhanae Maldonado. Julia Moseley was 4 for 4 from the plate with two doubles and three runs scored.

Host Triton got doubles from Alayna Falciani, Daliah Legenski and Taylor Braun to hold off Schalick, 13-12.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Bailey Pringle and Tom Shinske tallied a pair of goals each to help Shawnee past Olympic Conference foe Cherokee, 7-4, at home.

Alex Everard scored five times and Dan Myers added another four goals in Rancocas Valley’s 17-2 win against New Egypt at home.

Cherry Hill East got six goals from Eric Sherman and four more from Justin Brown as the Cougars won, 11-8, against visiting Williamstown. Robert Rojas rounded out the scoring with one goal for the hosts. Bryce Monahan paced Williamstown with five goals in the loss.

