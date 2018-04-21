Saturday's Pa. roundup: Episcopal Academy baseball wins Tommy Heinkel Tournament

Malvern Prep’s Chris Newell runs from second base to third during the team’s game against Springside Chestnut Hill Academy on Friday.

The Episcopal Academy baseball team won the Tommy Heinkel Tournament with a pair of wins, beating Bishop Eustace 7-5 and Malvern Prep 5-4.

Brian Virbitsky went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the Churchmen’s first game over Bishop Eustace.

Will Park delivered in the final against Malvern with a 2-for-4 performance with three RBIs. Isaiah Payton contributed three walks and two runs scored for the victors. Brady Devereux and Chris Newell homered for the Friars.

***

Kenneth Rodriguez went 2 for three with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored in the George School’s 5-4 triumph over Friends’ Central. Peter Delaney collected three hits and delivered the game’s game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh.

