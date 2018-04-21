Saturday's Pa. roundup: Episcopal Academy baseball wins Tommy Heinkel Tournament

The Episcopal Academy baseball team won the Tommy Heinkel Tournament with a pair of wins, beating Bishop Eustace 7-5 and Malvern Prep 5-4.
Brian Virbitsky went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the Churchmen’s first game over Bishop Eustace.
Will Park delivered in the final against Malvern with a 2-for-4 performance with three RBIs. Isaiah Payton contributed three walks and two runs scored for the victors. Brady Devereux and Chris Newell homered for the Friars.
Kenneth Rodriguez went 2 for three with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored in the George School’s 5-4 triumph over Friends’ Central. Peter Delaney collected three hits and delivered the game’s game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh.
