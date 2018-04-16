Former Sixers great Hal Greer dies

Hal Greer (15), of the 76ers, accepting the ball from Sixers owner Irv Kosloff after Greer reached 20,001 points in January 1971.

Hal Greer, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and former Sixers great, has died, the team announced Monday.

The 76ers mourn the passing of Hal Greer, an NBA champion, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and team legend » https://t.co/AowwLmxKwm pic.twitter.com/NW4ZkQveL7 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 16, 2018

Mr. Greer, 81, played 15 seasons (1958-73) in the NBA, five with the Syracuse Nationals and 10 with the Sixers. He won an NBA championship with the Sixers in 1967 and was a 10-time NBA All-Star.

Mr. Greer was the first player to have his number retired by the 76ers organization, as his No. 15 was honored in 1976.

The 76ers will celebrate Mr. Greer’s life and legacy at tonight’s game at the Wells Fargo Center.

More to come.