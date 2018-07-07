Flyers sign goalie Alex Lyon to 2-year deal

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Flyers goalie Alex Lyon stops the puck with the Canadiens’ Nicolas Deslauriers bumping him during a Feb. 20 game last season.

The Flyers signed goalie Alex Lyon to a two-year deal Saturday as the two sides avoided salary arbitration.

Lyon, 25, appeared in 11 games for the Flyers last season, compiling a 4-2-1 record with four no-decisions. He had a 2.75 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

The Yale product also went 16-8-2 with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage with the AHL’s Phantoms. He excelled in the Calder Cup playoffs (1.98 GAA, .944 save percentage), highlighted by an astounding 94-save performance in a 2-1 win over Charlotte that went five overtimes.

Lyon will battle for a Flyers spot in training camp. He could be the Flyers’ backup if they deal Michal Neuvirth.

Earlier in the week, Lyon filed for salary arbitration after the Flyers gave him a $918,831 qualifying offer.

Left winger Taylor Leier, who had one goal in 39 games last season, is the only other Flyer who filed for salary arbitration. The Flyers gave Leier a qualifying offer of $846,886.