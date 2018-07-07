Flyers sign goalie Alex Lyon to 2-year deal

The Flyers signed goalie Alex Lyon to a two-year deal Saturday as the two sides avoided salary arbitration.
Lyon, 25, appeared in 11 games for the Flyers last season, compiling a 4-2-1 record with four no-decisions. He had a 2.75 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.
The Yale product also went 16-8-2 with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage with the AHL’s Phantoms. He excelled in the Calder Cup playoffs (1.98 GAA, .944 save percentage), highlighted by an astounding 94-save performance in a 2-1 win over Charlotte that went five overtimes.
Lyon will battle for a Flyers spot in training camp. He could be the Flyers’ backup if they deal Michal Neuvirth.
Earlier in the week, Lyon filed for salary arbitration after the Flyers gave him a $918,831 qualifying offer.
Left winger Taylor Leier, who had one goal in 39 games last season, is the only other Flyer who filed for salary arbitration. The Flyers gave Leier a qualifying offer of $846,886.