Flyers' 2018-19 season opener is Oct. 4 at Vegas; home opener is Oct. 9 vs. San Jose

The Flyers will start the 2018-19 season on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights.

For many Flyers fans, there was a familiar refrain when it was announced Wednesday the club would open the 2018-19 season in Las Vegas: Road trip!

Vegas, the expansion team that stunned the hockey world by winning the Western Conference championship this season, will open its second year by hosting the Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4.

The Flyers’ home opener will be Tuesday, Oct. 9 against San Jose.

Only teams’ home openers were announced Wednesday; the entire 2018-19 schedule will be announced Thursday.

A year ago, the Flyers, with thousands of their orange-clad fans in attendance, scored a 4-1 win in their only game in Vegas’ percolating T-Mobile Arena.