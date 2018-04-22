You think Sunday's Flyers' loss was disappointing?

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

Goalie Michal Neuvirth shakes hands with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby at the end of their first-round series.

The Flyers have now been eliminated from the postseason 33 times since last winning the Stanley Cup in 1975. Eighteen of those times that eliminating game was played on the Flyers’ home ice.

This won’t make Flyers’ fans feel any better, but as disappointing as Sunday night’s loss to the Penguins was, it doesn’t crack the Top 5 for most gut-wrenching post-series handshakes held in South Philly. Here are a few to think about in inverted order:

5. 1979 lost to Rangers in the conference quarterfinals – After winning Game 1, the Flyers dropped four in a row to their biggest rivals by a combined score of 26-5. Fred Shero, who had coached the Flyers to their only two championships, was the coach of the Rangers. His separation from the Flyers wasn’t pleasant.

4. 2002, lost to Senators in first round – The Flyers scored two goals in five games. TWO! (Ruslan Fedotenko and Dan McGillis.) Folded like a lawn chair and, as an extra punch to the lower-body region, lost the series clincher in overtime.

3. 1986, lost to Rangers in first round – The Flyers, the top team in the conference, again were stunned by the Blueshirts. Earlier in the season, star goaltender Pelle Lindbergh died in a single-car accident. The whole season was so emotional for the organization.

2. 2010, lost to Blackhawks in Stanley Cup Finals – One of the wildest seasons in Flyers history ended with Patrick Kane’s bizarre overtime goal. Philadelphia fired its coach (John Stevens) in December, made the playoffs with a shootout win on the final day of the season and overcame an 0-3 series deficit to Boston in the playoffs.

1. 2000, lost to Devils in Eastern Conference Finals – The life of the home crowd was sucked out midway through the first period when Eric Lindros was laid out by Scott Stevens. Lindros spent the night in the hospital with a head injury while the Devils skated on and went on to beat Dallas in the Stanley Cup Finals.

