You think Sunday's Flyers' loss was disappointing?

The Flyers have now been eliminated from the postseason 33 times since last winning the Stanley Cup in 1975. Eighteen of those times that eliminating game was played on the Flyers’ home ice.
This won’t make Flyers’ fans feel any better, but as disappointing as Sunday night’s loss to the Penguins was, it doesn’t crack the Top 5 for most gut-wrenching post-series handshakes held in South Philly. Here are a few to think about in inverted order:
5. 1979 lost to Rangers in the conference quarterfinals – After winning Game 1, the Flyers dropped four in a row to their biggest rivals by a combined score of 26-5. Fred Shero, who had coached the Flyers to their only two championships, was the coach of the Rangers. His separation from the Flyers wasn’t pleasant.
4. 2002, lost to Senators in first round – The Flyers scored two goals in five games. TWO! (Ruslan Fedotenko and Dan McGillis.) Folded like a lawn chair and, as an extra punch to the lower-body region, lost the series clincher in overtime.
3. 1986, lost to Rangers in first round – The Flyers, the top team in the conference, again were stunned by the Blueshirts. Earlier in the season, star goaltender Pelle Lindbergh died in a single-car accident. The whole season was so emotional for the organization.
2. 2010, lost to Blackhawks in Stanley Cup Finals – One of the wildest seasons in Flyers history ended with Patrick Kane’s bizarre overtime goal. Philadelphia fired its coach (John Stevens) in December, made the playoffs with a shootout win on the final day of the season and overcame an 0-3 series deficit to Boston in the playoffs.
1. 2000, lost to Devils in Eastern Conference Finals – The life of the home crowd was sucked out midway through the first period when Eric Lindros was laid out by Scott Stevens. Lindros spent the night in the hospital with a head injury while the Devils skated on and went on to beat Dallas in the Stanley Cup Finals.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.