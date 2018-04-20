Sean Couturier in Flyers' lineup, dropped to third line

Claude Giroux says Flyers will be back for Game 6

Flyers center Sean Couturier during the morning skate before their game with the Penguins on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH – Sean Couturier, usually the Flyers’ first-line center, returned to the lineup Friday but was placed on the third line between wingers Scott Laughton and Wayne Simmonds.

The Flyers were facing elimination in Game 5 in Pittsburgh.

Couturier, 25, missed the previous game because of apparent right-knee injury. At Friday’s morning skate, he did more skating than in his previous two days.

“It was a good day,” said Couturier, who still isn’t at 100 percent.

It was decided he would play after he took part in the pregame warmups.

Couturier set career highs in goals (31), assists (45) and points (76) this season, finishing with a plus-34 rating and becoming a Selke finalist as the league’s best defensive forward.

Without him, the Flyers dropped Game 4 to the relentless Penguins at the Wells Fargo Center, 5-0.

Before Friday, they were 1-2 with him in the lineup: a 5-1 win sandwiched around 7-0 and 5-1 losses.

Couturier said he had a “big part in the decision” on whether he played, along with the coaching staff and medical team.

“It’s one thing to play, but you have to be able to help the team as well,” he said after the morning skate.

Val Filppula, who had zero points in the first four games, centered Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek on the top line. The second line had Nolan Patrick centering Michael Raffl and Travis Konecny.

There were also changes on the fourth line, where Jori Lehtera centered Matt Read and Dale Weise, who was playing for the first time in the series. Weise hadn’t played since March 28 in Colorado, when he saw 7:36 of ice time.

After the morning skate, Couturier smiled when asked about testing his leg in faceoffs against assistant coach Ian Laperriere.

“I was trying to get a test, but Lappy wasn’t so good on faceoffs to really test it out,” he said, drawing laughs.

Couturier added he needed to feel “good enough to help the team. It’s easy to say I could play, but if you’re not helping the team, it’s not good. I’ll see how I feel in warmups, see if I feel good enough to help the team.”

“It’s tough at this time of year to be sitting out games,” he said. “You want to be out there battling. You work hard all season to get to this point, and not being able to help your teammates is frustrating, so I’m going to try to do all I can to be back out there and help the team.”

Breakaways

In a minor surprise, goalie Michal Neuvirth got his first start in the series. … Jordan Weal, Oskar Lindblom and Travis Sanheim were among the healthy scratches. … Entering the night, Giroux and Simmonds were goal-less in their last 11 playoff games. Giroux’s drought ended in the second period. … The Flyers have been down in a seven-game series by a 3-1 margin 17 times in franchise history, going 1-16 before Friday. Their only series win was against Boston in 2010, when they actually overcame a three-games-to-none deficit.

