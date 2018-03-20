Flyers-Red Wings preview: Detroit coach uses Nick Foles to bolster struggling squad

Sam Donnellon is a Flyers beat writer for the Daily News and Inquirer. His career has spanned four decades and has taken him all over the world. Prior to joining the Daily News in 1992, he worked as a national writer for the short-lived but highly acclaimed National Sports Daily. He has received state and national awards at each stop and has been honored repeatedly by the Associated Press Sports Editors, the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, the National Association of Black Journalists, and the Associated Press Managing Editors.

Flyers (37-25-11) @ Detroit (26-35-11)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena

BROADCAST & STREAMING: TV– NBCSP; radio–97.5 FM.

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: Twitter, @BroadStBull @samdonnellon

KEY PLAYERS: All eyes will be on Petr Mrazek as he is expected to start in goalagainst the team that drafted him and, earlier this month, traded him. Inconsistent as he was in Detroit, Mrazek is 5-5-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage since joining the Flyers…Dylan Larkin leads Detroit scorers with nine goals and 41 assists. Henrik Zetterberg is second with 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists)…. Wayne Simmonds’ two goals against Washington gave him 23 for the season. He has eight points in his last eight games… Detroit Goaltender Jared Coreau, promoted when Petr Mrazek was traded, allowed five goals on 31 shots in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Colorado. He now owns a 4.48 goals goals-against average and .856 save percentage in four appearances.

THINGS TO KNOW: After the Red Wings winless streak extended to 10 games with a 5-1 loss to Colorado Sunday, Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill channeled his inner Philadelphia Eagle:. “Understanding how to fight through adversity. Nick Foles talked about it after they won the Super Bowl, how much adversity he’s had to fight through. You hope to come out stronger on the other side and that’s what life’s about. This isn’t supposed to be easy. This is the National Hockey League. Sports isn’t supposed to be easy. That’s why it feels so good when you win.’’ … Knowledgeable Red Wings fans may be pulling for the orange and black and their old goalie tonight. Here’s why: If the Flyers make the playoffs, the 2018 conditional fourth-round pick the Wings received for trading goalie Petr Mrazek a week before the deadline becomes a third-round pick. Should the Flyers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and Mrazek win six playoff games, that pick jumps to a second round pick.

HEAD TO HEAD: Swept in four games in the Stanley Cup Finals of 1997 (their only playoff matchup), the Flyers are still 66-55-21 all-time against the Red Wings. However that includes a 23-39-10 record in Detroit. The Flyers have won bothe meetings this season: A 3-2 overtime game in Detroit on Jan. 23 and a 4-3 regulation win at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec.20. This is their last meeting this season.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Thursday Rangers 7 p.m.

Sunday @ Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday @ Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday @ Colorado 10 p.m.

