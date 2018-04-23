Flyers send Oskar Lindblom, Travis Sanheim to Phantoms for AHL playoffs

Ten reasons the Flyers are no longer in the NHL playoffs | Sam Carchidi

Ten reasons the Flyers are no longer in the NHL playoffs | Sam Carchidi Apr 23

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Oskar Lindblom (left) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammate Jake Voracek in the Flyers’ 4-3 win on March 22.

The Flyers on Monday sent left winger Oskar Lindblom and defenseman Travis Sanheim to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, hoping they will bolster the team in the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs.

The Phantoms and Providence are tied at one win apiece in their best-of-five series, which resumes Friday in Allentown.

In the Stanley Cup playoffs against Pittsburgh, Sanheim had a goal in four games, while Lindblom was scoreless in four games. Both are expected to be Flyers regulars next season.

Poll What is the biggest surprise? The 76ers already look like contenders for the NBA Finals.

The Phillies are off to a roaring start.

The Flyers lasted six games against the Penguins. Vote Results

Lindblom was an AHL all-star this season, scoring 16 goals in 54 games with the Phantoms. Sanheim had a goal, 15 assists, and a plus-14 rating during an 18-game stint with Lehigh Valley.

With the Flyers this season, Lindblom, 21, had two goals and six points in 23 games, while Sanheim, 22, had two goals, 10 points, and a minus-6 rating in 49 games.

‘Ghost’ selected

Shayne Gostisbehere was named the Flyers’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.

Three finalists will be announced April 30.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.