Flyers send Oskar Lindblom, Travis Sanheim to Phantoms for AHL playoffs

The Flyers on Monday sent left winger Oskar Lindblom and defenseman Travis Sanheim to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, hoping they will bolster the team in the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs.
The Phantoms and Providence are tied at one win apiece in their best-of-five series, which resumes Friday in Allentown.
In the Stanley Cup playoffs against Pittsburgh, Sanheim had a goal in four games, while Lindblom was scoreless in four games. Both are expected to be Flyers regulars next season.
Lindblom was an AHL all-star this season, scoring 16 goals in 54 games with the Phantoms. Sanheim had a goal, 15 assists, and a plus-14 rating during an 18-game stint with Lehigh Valley.
With the Flyers this season, Lindblom, 21, had two goals and six points in 23 games, while Sanheim, 22, had two goals, 10 points, and a minus-6 rating in 49 games.
‘Ghost’ selected
Shayne Gostisbehere was named the Flyers’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.
Three finalists will be announced April 30.
