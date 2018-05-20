Phantoms fall into 2-0 series hole after overtime loss to Toronto

Soaring Phantoms have tough challenge against Toronto

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Mikhail Vorobyev, shown playing for the Flyers in a preseason game against the Islanders last Sept. 13, scored a goal Sunday for the Phantoms but it wasn’t enough in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto in an AHL playoff game.

Despite a sensational performance by goalie Alex Lyon, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms dropped a 3-2 overtime decision in Toronto on Sunday and fell into a two-games-to-none deficit in the AHL’s Eastern Conference finals.

Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) will be played in Allentown. Game 3 is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Miro Aaltonen scored with 9 minutes, 1 second left in the first overtime to lift the Marlies to the win and spoil Lyon’s 44-save performance.

Mark Friedman and Mikhail Vorobyev scored for the Phantoms.

Lyon, who made 94 saves in a five-overtime win over Charlotte in the conference semifinals, has a 1.84 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage in nine playoff games this season.

Toronto, which scored a 4-3 win in Game 1, outshot Lehigh Valley, 46-37, on Sunday.

