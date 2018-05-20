Phantoms fall into 2-0 series hole after overtime loss to Toronto

Despite a sensational performance by goalie Alex Lyon, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms dropped a 3-2 overtime decision in Toronto on Sunday and fell into a two-games-to-none deficit in the AHL’s Eastern Conference finals.
Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) will be played in Allentown. Game 3 is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
Miro Aaltonen scored with 9 minutes, 1 second left in the first overtime to lift the Marlies to the win and spoil Lyon’s 44-save performance.
Mark Friedman and Mikhail Vorobyev scored for the Phantoms.
Lyon, who made 94 saves in a five-overtime win over Charlotte in the conference semifinals, has a 1.84 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage in nine playoff games this season.
Toronto, which scored a 4-3 win in Game 1, outshot Lehigh Valley, 46-37, on Sunday.
>>READ MORE: Since stint with Flyers, Alex Lyon has taken off