Thirty-something: Eagles' draft history picking in that range

EAGL07MP12 67951 February 6, 2005 SUPER BOWL XXXIV Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots, Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville Florida — Eagles WR Todd Pinkston is tripped up be Patriots Rodney Harrison in the second quarter. Philadelphia Inquirer photo by Michael Perez.

The Eagles have drafted 13 players in the 30s over the past 35 years. By far the best player they’ve grabbed in that range in the 21st century is tight end Zach Ertz, taken 35th overall in 2013.

Others since the turn of the century would be as follows: WR Todd Pinkston, 36th overall, 2000; DT Mike Patterson, 31st overall, 2005, and WR Reggie Brown, 35th overall, 2005; OT Winston Justice, 39th overall, 2006; QB Kevin Kolb, 36th overall, 2007; and S Nate Allen, 37th overall, 2010. Of those, Patterson and Kolb were the Eagles’ first selections in their respective draft years.

Going back to 1983, in the 30s: LB Barry Gardner, 35th, 1999; DT Bruce Walker, 37th, 1994; CB Eric Allen, 30th, 1988; RB Anthony Toney, 37th, 1986; QB Randall Cunningham, 37th, 1985; and S Wes Hopkins, 35th, 1983.

Looking at the 32nd overall selection in the NFL, the best player taken at that spot in the 21st century, and maybe forever, would be QB Drew Brees by the Chargers in 2001. Last year, the Saints got OT Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd pick, and he stepped straight into their starting lineup. The year before, the Browns took DE Emmanuel Ogbah, who has started 26 games for them in two seasons. Notable a few years before that was QB Teddy Bridgewater, 2014’s 32nd overall pick, by the Vikings, and in 2010, CB Patrick Robinson, who just left the Eagles to return to New Orleans; the Saints drafted him in the wake of their Super Bowl victory.

