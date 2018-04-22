Thirty-something: Eagles' draft history picking in that range

The Eagles have drafted 13 players in the 30s over the past 35 years. By far the best player they’ve grabbed in that range in the 21st century is tight end Zach Ertz, taken 35th overall in 2013.
Others since the turn of the century would be as follows: WR Todd Pinkston, 36th overall, 2000; DT Mike Patterson, 31st overall, 2005, and WR Reggie Brown, 35th overall, 2005; OT Winston Justice, 39th overall, 2006; QB Kevin Kolb, 36th overall, 2007; and S Nate Allen, 37th overall, 2010. Of those, Patterson and Kolb were the Eagles’ first selections in their respective draft years.
Going back to 1983, in the 30s: LB Barry Gardner, 35th, 1999; DT Bruce Walker, 37th, 1994; CB Eric Allen, 30th, 1988; RB Anthony Toney, 37th, 1986; QB Randall Cunningham, 37th, 1985; and S Wes Hopkins, 35th, 1983.
Looking at the 32nd overall selection in the NFL, the best player taken at that spot in the 21st century, and maybe forever, would be QB Drew Brees by the Chargers in 2001. Last year, the Saints got OT Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd pick, and he stepped straight into their starting lineup. The year before, the Browns took DE Emmanuel Ogbah, who has started 26 games for them in two seasons. Notable a few years before that was QB Teddy Bridgewater, 2014’s 32nd overall pick, by the Vikings, and in 2010, CB Patrick Robinson, who just left the Eagles to return to New Orleans; the Saints drafted him in the wake of their Super Bowl victory.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.