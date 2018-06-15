Eagles continue to shake up medical staff, ax team doctors

The Eagles’ shakeup of their medical staff continues, with orthopedist Peter DeLuca, who was the team’s head physician, and internist Gary Dorshimer not returning for the 2018 season, a source close to the situation said Friday.
Head athletic trainer Chris Peduzzi resigned a few weeks after the Super Bowl. He was replaced this week by Jerome Reid, who had been working with the Tennessee Titans.
A source said the Eagles’ new doctors will be from the Rothman Institute, which also employs DeLuca and Dorshimer. DeLuca and Dorshimer will continue to serve as team physicians for the Flyers.
DeLuca and Dorshimer had worked with the Eagles for nearly 20 years. A source said they were told that the organization wanted to go in “a new direction.”
The two were the principal figures in a medical staff that included six doctors. It’s unclear whether all the others will be retained.