Receiver Kamar Aiken to join Eagles

Kamar Aiken most recently played for the Colts.

The Eagles will sign wide receiver Kamar Aiken, according to Aiken’s agent. The team has not yet announced the transaction.

Aiken, 29, adds veteran depth at wide receiver — a crowded position that will require tough decisions during cut-down day. Aiken spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts and had 15 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.

Aiken’s best season came in 2015, with the Baltimore Ravens, when he finished with 75 catches for 944 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Central Florida product also has played with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills since entering the league in 2011. He has started 27 games.

The Eagles’ top four wide receivers this season will be Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins, but there is fierce competition for the spots behind them. Aiken and Markus Wheaton are established veterans. The Eagles also have young receivers such as Shelton Gibson, Greg Ward, Bryce Treggs, and Rashard Davis competing for spots. Gibson was on the Super Bowl roster last season.

There are now 88 players on the 90-man roster.

