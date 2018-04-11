Eagles to open preseason at home vs. Steelers

Eagles' Alshon Jeffery needs time to heal shoulder injury, but is eager to pursue another title

Tom Brady can get reacquainted with Brandon Graham this August, in a preseason game hosted by the Pats.

The Eagles announced their four preseason opponents Wednesday, with three of the dates to follow.

The defending Super Bowl champions will first take the field Aug. 9 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Steelers. The next week, they will visit New England for a Super Bowl LII “rematch” that might not quite have the same atmosphere as Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium back on Feb. 4. Then, they will travel to Cleveland for a nationally televised game on Fox set for 8 p.m., Aug. 23, before finishing up, as always, against the New York Jets, this time at the Linc.

All games except the encounter with the Browns will be televised on NBC10 and broadcast on WIP-FM (94.1).

The regular-season schedule, with the Eagles playing the NFL season-opening Thursday night game, and later taking on the Jaguars in London, should be out in a week or so.

